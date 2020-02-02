Trump’s GOP has just opened a Pandora’s foreign election interference box

January 31, 2020 was the worst day for democracy in America since April 12, 1861, when the South Carolina armed forces opened fire on Fort Sumter. Both days were a moment when an old guard representing a dying way of life placed their own survival before that of the United States and our Constitution.

What followed in 1861 was a desperate, total attempt to deny progress – the rise of the industrial US, the end of slavery – and the same is to be expected from a GOP that cannot survive the demographic changes that will transform urbanization, post-industrial USA It is ironic that the GOP was established as an anti-slavery party, a harbinger of the changes that would come in the mid-19th century, and today has become a reactionary force that survives the fear of the massive social transformation that is in full swing.

Despite the combative rhetoric of the destructive president and his republican base, it is unlikely that the tactics of the no longer great old party will involve violence in the street. On the contrary, they use a different kind of scorched tactics on earth, in this case against the democratic system of government that, not disputed by their efforts to distort it, would gradually give more power to a new American majority that is not white and largely urban. (By 2043, the US Census Bureau estimates that more than half of all Americans will come from groups that were once categorized as “minorities.” Today, 82% of Americans already live in urban areas. That number is expected to be around in 20 years) are 90%.)

.