Trump's friends on Fox News choose new Iranian targets on the air

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened that his administration could target “very high profile and important” Iranian sites if Tehran decides to retaliate in the aftermath of the US air strike that wiped out the Iranian military chief. brutally. Trump has said he will even target Iranian cultural sites, a decision that would constitute a war crime.

It was not immediately known what dozens of potential targets he was talking about. However, some of the President’s favorite cable figures have seemed eager to recommend new places to blow him up. They’ve been telling Trump on TV for days.

Fox & Friends Weekend anchor Pete Hegseth, one of the president’s main outside advisers, was his biggest cheerleader on the air for action in Iran, repeatedly visiting Fox to praise the President’s strike and threatening a number of other targets.

“Maybe your second general will be next if you keep trying to kill Americans,” Hegseth told Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney. “We are the best dog. You answer us, not the other way around. “

“Do they want their economic sites, their military sites, their political and / or cultural sites to be targeted?”, He said several days later on Fox News. “What about their oil and gas?” If they have no energy, they have absolutely nothing. “

Hegseth further suggested that Trump would be wise to bomb Iranian cultural sites – as the president threatened to do via Twitter – declaring on air: “I don’t care about Iranian cultural sites and I’ll tell you why: they could. .. they would destroy each of our cultural sites and build a mosque there. “

And while Fox News host and frequent Trump advisor Sean Hannity said the United States would not use ground troops in a military confrontation with Iran, he suggested other options than the country. could take.

“The president proved something with the caliphate in Syria when he wiped them out. He removed Obama’s rules of engagement and bombed living hell with them. Can it be done with Iran? “, He said.

Moments later, he answered his own question: “I imagine these refineries and perhaps even those nuclear sites buried deep underground could be potential targets.”

Other Fox News hosts and guests have suggested that further military action against Iran be taken immediately.

One expert suggested that the United States should launch a cyber offensive if intelligence officials thought there might be another attack, saying, “We don’t have to wait for something bad to happen. so that we react. “

In an interview with Fox & Friends, representative Michael Waltz (R-FL) tried to justify Trump’s claim that he would hit 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, by suggesting that another strike could simply be directed against the Iranian capital.

“It could be Tehran, it could be their capital, it could be a number of things,” he said. “The bottom line is that it gets into their calculation. And finally, we scare them of what we are going to do, and not vice versa. They had better think long and hard before undertaking their next action is how deterrence works. “

During her show earlier this week, Fox Business Network host and Trump’s informal advisor Lou Dobbs dismissed Nancy Pelosi’s call for a congressional warpower resolution to limit the President’s actions in Iran without congressional authorization, claiming it was trying to “restrict the powers of the president to target strikes in Iran.”

Other prominent Trump allies and confidants have also launched alternative targets, even suggesting that the President’s sparing of them shows his temper and mercy.

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney who regularly appears on Fox, insisted on the Daily Beast on Monday that Trump’s order to kill Soleimani and others was in fact “measured” and restrained, particularly in relation to military options the President could have taken, such as targeting the Iranian Navy.

And looking ahead to Thursday’s strike, President Trump did what he normally does: get angry while absorbing hours upon hours of Fox News, most of which aired scenes from militia supported by the Iran storming the American Embassy in Iraq. As for President Fox News and Fox Business’ favorite stars, including Hegseth and Hannity, Trump will often seek their private advice on domestic and foreign policy and other political considerations when they are off the air.

Many sources inside and outside the administration say that Trump continues to keep an open line with Hegseth and highly appreciates his advice and insights both live and direct on policy making. “The president loves Pete,” said a former senior White House official. “(Pete) has an influence that a lot of people in the administration don’t have.”

For several months last year, Hegseth was instrumental in the President’s personal lobbying to forgive accused and convicted American war criminals, a very controversial and widely condemned decision that Trump ultimately followed. In addition, Hegseth also spoke to the president about the case of a former Blackwater mercenary convicted of murder in one of the most infamous atrocities of the Iraq war. Trump is still quietly considering a pardon to save the man from life, as The Daily Beast reported earlier this month.

And now Hegseth has become one of the biggest cheerleaders in the President’s decision to kill Soleimani, saying on Fox, “You want your leader to be reluctantly strong, and that’s exactly what the President has done here. Well done to him. ”

