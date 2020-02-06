Trump’s Fox News Minions swarm to attack Mitt Romney

Mitt Romney, once the toast of Fox News and conservative media during his attempt to drive Barack Obama out of the White House in 2012, is now a persona non grata and a pariah after his Wednesday vote to convict President Donald Trump for accusation.

After deciding to agree with all 47 democratic senators that the president was abusing his power by pressuring the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rivals, Fox News-anchor Chris Wallace warned Romney on Wednesday that this “war” with Trumpworld meant. “Donald Trump will never forgive you for this,” Wallace said ominously.

The retribution was indeed immediate and harsh, with Trump’s loudest boosters leading the way at Fox News.

While the president’s son was busy demanding that the Utah senator – a “kitty,” as junior described him – be expelled from the Republican party, and Trump himself tweeted an attack ad on “slippery” Romney, Fox Business Network- host and informal White House Consultant Lou Dobbs shared a poll in his show and asked his viewers if Romney should be started from the GOP.

“Romney will be forever associated with Judas, Brutus, Benedict Arnold, if he is not a footnote in a footnote, because of his betrayal,” growled the sycophantic Fox host and added: “The man is clearly confused … operating as if he has multiple personalities. “

An hour later, in his highly regarded primetime Fox News program, Tucker Carlson was so mad at Romney’s “foolish moral worship” that he even refused to pronounce the words “Mitt Romney,” telling his audience that the senator would remain “unnamed” in his show. He would then mock the devout Mormon because he had invoked his faith in the Senate speech and called it an “overly ethical reading of a private equity man.”

The next hour, Sean Hannity – who was one of Romney’s best cheerleaders in 2012 – described Romney as a “diminished figure” and that losing to Obama had clearly ruined him.

“The difference between him and Donald Trump is that Donald Trump fought every day, was tough and hard enough to win,” Hannity added.

Laura Ingraham, meanwhile, followed Hannity’s show by suggesting that she might try to fire Romney when he was re-elected in 2024.

Complaining that he has betrayed the millions who voted for him at Obama in 2012 to “go in with the people who don’t share our goals, who hate us and, by the way, who still hate you,” said Ingraham Romney was just “like all the other bitter Never Trumpers “who would rather” see the entire American economy go down the drain than give Trump a victory. “

“Mitt, you’ve taken your position,” she concluded. “Now you must resign. You have committed fraud to the people of Utah, to the Republican Party, to the Constitution, and you have deeply embarrassed yourself. If I have to move to run against him in four and a half years, I will. “

Regarding the president’s favorite morning program, the story shifted completely to blame Romney for invoking his belief in the decision to vote to convict Trump.

“” My faith makes me do this “? Are you joking? “Brian Kilmeade sniffed Fox & Friends. “What about your faith and this matter merging? That is unbelievable for him to bring religion into this. “

The co-host of Fox & Friends continued mockingly at gestures with quotes while again saying “his faith” and claiming that this mood “had nothing to do with faith.”

Tellingly, during the National Prayer Breakfast hours later, the president apparently seemed to be focusing on Romney because he said he had “taken an oath before God to exercise impartial right” to accusation.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” moaned Trump. “I don’t like people who say,” I pray for you, “if they know it isn’t.”

