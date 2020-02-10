Trump’s foreign “policy” is just bullying and bleeding

The starting point for understanding President Donald Trump’s doctrine is his prolonged hostility to foreign obligations. Unlike George W. Bush and Barack Obama, he is not an “internationalist” who believes that America plays a special role in protecting the international order or maintaining international institutions. According to Trump, there are few or no benefits that America has achieved with this.

As early as 1987, when he briefly and for the first time considered becoming president, he received full-page advertisements complaining that foreign countries were “making huge profits” while America was protecting their access to international trade routes. He demanded: “Let Japan, Saudi Arabia and others pay …” Tax “these rich countries, not America.” Almost thirty years later, he applied the same principle against terrorism. At the beginning of 2016, he told foreign policy experts that America should always help countries “threatened by the rise of radical Islam,” but added, “This must be a two-way street.” They must also be good to us. “

It is not surprising that Trump is skeptical of ideas such as “nation building” or “democracy promotion” through which other presidents have tried to reshape the world in the image of America. But it would be wrong to conclude that this made him a ‘pigeon’. His strategic thinking – if it can be described as such – is strongly rooted in the notion of ‘an eye for an eye’. Trump believes that enemies must have been crushed, and that military power is the roughest, most direct expression of American strength. With a few exceptions, he has supported American wars and interventions, as long as their purpose was clear and there were no major military, political or financial commitments.

This has also led to his thinking about terrorism. Apart from his views on Islam and immigration, he has never formulated a theory about how people become radicalized or show an interest in the conflicts or underlying issues that empower jihadist groups. His ideas about counterterrorism are almost completely compelling and usually revolve around killing terrorists and showing strength, which he believes is the only way to gain the respect of an opponent. The academic Stephen Walt has described this aspect of Trump’s doctrine as “Cheneyism” – a reference to the often “crude and warlike” views of the vice-president of Bush, Dick Cheney.

“There is little in Trump’s foreign policy that has fulfilled the promise to” make America great again. “

One of the core elements of Trump’s teaching is military aggression. In the years following the September 11 attacks, he routinely called on Bush to be harder and more decisive: “Whatever happened to (General) Douglas McArthur,” he asked in 2003, “he would attack. He would not talk. “Twelve years later he voiced the same criticism of Obama. According to Trump, the conflict with the Islamic State required a rapid” military solution, “which the president could not deliver. troops have been bombing the territory of the group for more than a year.

During the election campaign, he rarely mentioned the need for a political settlement in Syria and Iraq, and never expressed any concern about “additional damage.” Instead, he constantly demanded that the army be used more forcefully. In Trump’s mind, “bombing the shit out of them” was not the first phase of a more sophisticated plan – it was the plan: “You should kill people,” he reportedly told his generals in a meeting about Afghanistan, “You don’t need a strategy to kill people.”

Although Trump’s foreign policy may have sounded “hard,” it has made conflicts more likely and its efforts to combat terrorism less effective. The erosion of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, combined with the peculiarities of Trump and the empowerment of know-nothings, such as Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner, has not allowed America to close foreign deals, forcing partners like Saudi Arabia benefited and undermined the “exceptionalness” of America. Far from being “respected,” there is little in Trump’s foreign policy that has fulfilled the promise to “make America great again.” It has the structures and foundations on which American power, global leadership and security were built.

In the Middle East, the greatest risk is that America is involved in a direct military confrontation with Iran. With Israel, Saudi Arabia and other (Sunni) Gulf states urging Trump to take a more confrontational stance, and “Iran hawks” such as Mike Pompeo and John Bolton, successor to General Mc Mcaster’s as National Security Adviser, advocating what In practice, for a “regime change” policy, it has become more difficult for an inexperienced and administratively weak administration such as that of Trump to withstand the resulting pressure – or even anticipate the consequences of his own actions. In the words of Marc Lynch, a Middle Eastern scholar at George Washington University:

(Can people like Trump and Kushner) control and control all of this? Have they considered the possible Iranian countermeasures? Have they thought about whether their international allies, the Europeans, will be on board? What will the Russians do? I have no real sense that they have done all these things … I have no faith in the administration’s ability to maintain a coherent plan. Or to manage the consequences of this. They are in the way above their heads.

Although Trump may want to be sincere in reducing America’s military obligations, one of the (unintended) consequences of his approach is a larger, region-wide conflict, with increased sectarian tensions and the mobilization of jihadist proxies on all sides.

Van Bluster: Donald Trump’s War on Terror by Peter R. Neumann. Copyright © 2020 by Peter R. Neumann and published by Oxford University Press. All rights reserved.

.