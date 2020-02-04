Trump’s envoy urges Kosovo to drop taxes on Serbian goods

BELGRADE, Serbia – US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Kosovo and Serbia has urged the new Kosovar government to abolish punitive tariffs for Serbian goods that have blocked negotiations between the two Balkan rivals.

Richard Grenell, the US ambassador to Germany, said that “we expect rates to be lowered immediately.”

“We made it clear to all (Kosovo) party leaders that lowering rates was in the interest of Kosovo and its economy, and the desire to attract new businesses,” he said in an email to The Associated Press.

A dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo on the normalization of tires mediated by the European Union got stuck after the previous government of Kosovo had imposed 100% taxes on Serbian goods in protest against the Serb blockade of Kosovo in the International Red Cross and other international organizations.

The Kosovo parliament voted in Monday for a new prime minister after nearly four months of talks between the country’s two main parties.

Albin Kurti, the new prime minister, told parliament that the rates will not be lowered and that Kosovo will insist on “reciprocity” in its trade with Serbia. He gave no further details.

Grenell concluded provisional agreements last month to resume rail and air links between the two states that have been suspended for 21 years.

“We are making historic progress,” said Grenell. “More announcements are coming soon, because both parties are eager to move forward. These movements will create a better life for the people in the region. “

Serbia’s intervention against Kosovo’s independence-seeking ethnic Albanians in 1998-99 prompted NATO to intervene and stop the conflict.

Serbia and its allies Russia and China do not accept Kosovo’s declaration of independence in 2008, although the former Serbia province has been recognized by around 100 countries, including the US and most EU countries.

Dusan Stojanovic, The Associated Press