Trump’s economy: solid and stable but vulnerable to threats

President Donald Trump speaks on the White House lawn on June 18, 2018. (Shutterstock)

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economic writer

WASHINGTON (AP) – A portrait of a robust American economy will certainly be at the center of Tuesday evening when President Donald Trump gives his third State of the Union speech. It is an economy that has proved solid and sustainable, but has failed to deliver on many of Trump’s promises.

Nine months before the elections, the economy continues to grow steadily, even if only modestly. Unemployment is low in half a century. And consumers, the lifeblood of the US economy, continue to spend. The average wage is rising faster than when Trump took office three years ago, with the largest percentage gain now for lower-paid employees. Some studies have shown that this trend, which began in 2015 before the Trump election, partly reflects higher minimum wages from the state.

However, economists warn that the expansion of the US, now in its record-long 11th year, is facing a series of threats. The viral outbreak of China immediately paralyzed the business world with the second largest economy in the world. Starbucks and Apple have closed stores in China, airlines have canceled flights and companies such as General Motors have stopped production there.

All this could shave half a percentage point of annual growth in the first quarter, Goldman Sachs economists predict, although they expect the slowdown to be offset by a recovery in the second quarter. Boeing’s decision to stop the production of its 737 MAX should, according to economists, also weaken growth in the first six months of the year.

The US manufacturing sector is struggling, reflecting Trump’s trade conflicts. High corporate debts have led to concern. Some analysts are also concerned that the ultra-low interest rates of the Federal Reserve have raised risky bubbles in stocks or other assets.

And leading Democratic presidential candidates, notably Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, have launched their campaigns to expose Trump around the message that the economy is bursting with inequality, with many workers struggling to afford college, housing, or health care.

On Tuesday evening, Trump is unlikely to have such doubts temper his standard message that under his stewardship, the economy is booming, unemployment is falling, the stock market is roaring and that the best days are still ahead.

“I am proud to declare that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom that the world has never seen before,” Trump said in Davos, Switzerland last month. “America is flourishing, America is flourishing and yes, America is winning again like never before.”

But what Trump calls unprecedented growth is, in many ways, not so very different from the solid economy that he inherited from President Barack Obama. Economic growth was 2.3% in 2019, corresponding to the average pace since the Great Recession ended ten years ago in the first year of Obama’s eight-year presidency.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump boasted that his tax reduction plan would boost annual growth to 4% a year – a steady pace that has not been seen since the late 1990s. Instead, Trump, along with Obama, is one of two presidents since World War II who have not chaired a year with at least 3% growth. And few economists think the economy will achieve this goal this year.

Most analysts think that Trump’s tax plan has accelerated growth, just not as he had promised.

“Trump’s tax cuts were a sugar level that temporarily saved the economy,” said Ryan Sweet, an economist at Moody’s Analytics.

It brought more money into the pockets of Americans, stimulating consumer spending. The economy grew by 2.9% in 2018, a healthy pace although the same as in 2015, the year before the Trump election.

However, the government had sworn that the tax cuts would do more than just encourage Americans to shop more. The president’s economists had said that the tax cuts would speed up business investment in machines, computers and factories and office towers. All new equipment would make employees more efficient, the argument went, increasing productivity – the amount of output for every hour worked.

Higher productivity is one of the two most important factors for growth; the other is an increase in the number of US employees. Both have been delayed in the last decade.

Most economists blame Trump’s trade wars, especially with China. The trade disputes have made American companies much less certain about the economic outlook and reluctant to expand and invest. Business investment declined in the last three quarters of last year.

Also, Trump’s tax cuts and deregulation have not made the economy more dynamic. The growth of new companies has remained poor since the 2008 recession. Larger companies still dominate many industries, from technology to retail to financing.

This all happens despite a considerable incentive. Trump has attacked Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for not having lowered rates, although the Fed’s benchmark rate is now between 1.5% and 1.75%, historically a very low level that is considered stimulating.

And increased federal spending has also helped support the economy. The Congressional Budget Office projected last week that the government deficit will exceed $ 1 trillion annually in the coming decade.

“The gas pedal is on the ground, but the vehicle drives surprisingly slowly,” said Larry Summers, finance minister under President Bill Clinton and a top economic adviser for Obama in early January.

Trump has also recently drawn attention to what he calls a “blue collar tree,” which indicates solid earnings for lower-paid workers and healthy recruitment in construction and manufacturing. But the number of jobs in the industry barely grew last year, while factories collapse in the midst of trade wars. And since the opening of Trump, production jobs have grown more slowly than total employment.

Ernie Goss, professor of economics at Creighton University in Nebraska, said that job growth in the Midwest was only about three-quarters of the national pace since Trump took office. Farmers have also suffered from the trade war, he said, because retaliation rights from China have curtailed the export of soybeans and other raw materials. This in turn has hurt manufacturers of agricultural machinery, including Deere and Caterpillar.

“Everyone says the economy produces big weapons, but that is anything but agriculture and production,” Goss said.

In addition, most of the campaign’s Midwestern battles, such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wisconsin, lost factory jobs in the past year. Most of the job growth among Trump’s production has taken place in the southern and western states, said Dean Baker, senior economist at the liberal center for economic and policy research. With fewer union members in those states, those factory jobs generally pay less. Production jobs, once a stronghold of the post-war middle class, now pay on average less than jobs in the private sector, Baker said.

Despite modest growth, the economic expansion has nevertheless been sustained under Trump. There are also indications that its sustainability has in recent years finally begun to benefit from a wider strip of Americans.

More people have come from the sidelines and have found a job that defied the predictions of most economists. The proportion of Americans working in their first years of work – 25 to 54 years – is now higher than before the Great Recession.

And last year, wages rose by nearly 5% for the poorest and a quarter of Americans, much more than for the richest fourth, whose wages increased by only 3%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. However, richer Americans have a much larger share of the country’s wealth, with the top 10% owning nearly 85% of the value of all shares.

The moderate growth rate has meant that the economy has so far shown no clear signs of excessive kinship with the housing bubble that led to the 2008 financial crisis.

“This expansion has been slow and steady, but it could take a few more years,” Sweet said. “There is no reason to die. Sometimes the race wins slowly and steadily.”