Trump's defense team speaks out against impeachment, as Bolton's Democrats demand testimony

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: Jan 27th 2020 / 1:27 pm EST

/ Updated: January 27, 2020 / 1:27 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s legal team will continue to offer opening arguments in his impeachment process on Monday as Democrats push ahead with their claims, according to John Bolton.

The renewed call for the former national security adviser’s testimony comes after the New York Times reported that an unpublished draft of his upcoming book contradicts an important defense argument in impeachment. According to the report, in his book, Bolton claims that Trump linked reluctance to help Ukraine with the demand that the country investigate Joe Biden.

President Trump issued a series of tweets earlier Monday morning, contradicting Bolton’s claims.

“I NEVER told John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was linked to an investigation into Democrats, including the Bidens,” the president wrote. “In fact, he never complained about it at the time of his very public notice. If John Bolton said that, it was only to sell a book. “

Since the impeachment investigation began, Democrats have been pressing to hear testimony from Bolton and other witnesses such as Mick Mulvaney. They now hope that this weekend’s news will help convince Republican senators to call witnesses with them.

At least four Republicans would have to vote with the Democrats to call witnesses.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) informed reporters Monday morning that he would like to hear Bolton’s testimony, pointing out that other Republicans are beginning to feel the same.

“I think it is becoming more likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton,” said Sen. Romney. “I think John Bolton’s relevance to our decision has become quite significant.”

Another Senate Republican, Susan Collins from Maine, tweeted about the Bolton news Monday morning: “I always said I would probably vote for witnesses.”

“The reports on John Bolton’s book reinforce the witnesses and have sparked a number of conversations among my colleagues,” she wrote.

Before the issue of witnesses comes up again in the trial, President Trump’s legal team will end his impeachment process. Just like the prosecution, the defense team has 24 hours within three days. They started delivering their opening arguments on Saturday, but only spent two hours in the Senate before saying goodbye for the day.

The impeachment process is scheduled to begin again at 1 p.m. ET on Monday. Nexstar offers you complete coverage of the impeachment process. Our coverage continues on Monday with political reporter Evan Donovan, 8 On Your Side investigator and former prosecutor Mahsa Saeidi, 8 On Your Side reporter Victoria Price and DC correspondent Kellie Meyer.

LEARN MORE ABOUT IMPEACHMENT COVERAGE: