Trump’s brief statement on Coronavirus launches #TrumpIsNotADoctor trend

At a very short coronavirus press conference on Friday, President Donald Trump made it clear why he called them “briefings.” Compared to the president’s usual two-hour microphone, his time of six minutes a week didn’t get any breakers.

Of course, social media noted Friday’s briefing and the quiet description of Trump’s introductory speech, which he turned to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Khan and Vice President Mike Pence without asking a question. the number of hashtags related to Trump to start the trend.

“Love, before he asks the question, ‘Mr. President, is it time for sarcasm? ‘# TrumpIsALaughingStock,’ wrote actor Morgan Freeman.

Another Twitter user wrote, “I noticed the #TrumpIsALaughingStock # 1 trend and it goes well all day on TWITTER, which should remind me that it’s a buffoon around the world.”

“Trump answered journalists’ questions like letters from reporters. #TrumpPressConference, ”wrote Mark Rener.

And “danger! “I want to say I’m angry when I give the wrong answer to Geopardi,” wrote Champ Ken Jennings.

#TrumpIsNotADoctor, #TrumpDisinfectant, #sarcasm and # 25thAmendmentBefore WeAllDie also garnered steam after Trump’s brief speech.

According to four sources interviewed by Axios, the president has plans to suspend daily briefings, and if he does, they will be significantly reduced. Several sources reported that he was asked by several of his advisers to complete a lengthy briefing, which often resulted in him being told by a coronavirus team member to either explain, withdraw, or contradict later. .

According to an Axios source, the adviser told the president that he was “too much” and that the media was not only helping him, but was actually damaging his voting numbers. “Adults are afraid,” the source said. – His fight with the press is something that people do not want to see.

A press conference on Friday came to Trump’s heels, wondering if people could be cured of the coronavirus by using heat or light or injecting disinfectants on Thursday. The incident sparked a global outcry and raised concerns that people could be injured or even killed if people collected bleach or household cleaners at the suggestion of the president.

Lysol, a manufacturer of detergents, said Friday morning that “our disinfectants should not be injected into the human body (by injection, oral or other means).”

White House spokeswoman Kylie McEnaney on Friday accused the media of misrepresenting her comments, which were taken out of context. POTUS contradicted this notion by saying that he was “rudely asking journalists like you to see what would happen.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States has exceeded 50,000, and more than 886,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. The United States has the highest number of casualties and the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

