Trump's allies drag watchdog for pointing out that Trump broke the law

A federal surveillance report released on Thursday found that the Trump administration had illegally denied security assistance to Ukraine, and some Republicans quickly adopted a strategy in response: try to discredit the watchdog.

To the extent that administration and Capitol Hill Republicans have responded to the report, few have addressed his substantive findings that the Trump White House violated federal law by suspending military aid to the American ally. Instead, some have accused the Government Accountability Office, the non-partisan agency that released the report, of colluding with the Democrats or of trying to advertise the impending impeachment trial against the president. Donald Trump.

The timing of the report could not have been worse for Trump and his congressional allies, as he intervened just hours before the House of Representatives officially transmitted two impeachments to the Senate, where a trial is scheduled to begin in beginning of next week.

Trump’s most vocal advocates quickly took action to try to undermine the report.

“The” non-partisan “GAO is led by a person confirmed for a 15-year term in 2010 under the leadership of a Democratic president, a Senate and a Democrat house controlled by the Democrats,” the representative tweeted. Lee Zeldin (RN.Y.), An ally of the President. “Like Pelosi, Schiff and the Dems of Congress, the GAO ignores that the president has been very concerned about corruption in Ukraine for a long time, which is entirely in line with American law and policy,” added Zeldin. “It is also important to get other countries to contribute more.”

In fact, the GAO did not ignore the Trump administration’s policy considerations regarding Ukraine, it simply concluded that, under a law called the Impoundment Control Act, the executive cannot withhold funds allocated to Congress for political reasons, as Trump’s White House did. The White House Office of Management and Budget disputed the report’s findings.

Minutes after the Daily Beast published an article on the report detailing these findings, a senior administration official sent an unsolicited email accusing the office of injecting itself free of charge into the impeachment debate.

After dubbing the report “an attempt to fit into the media controversy of the day,” the official sought to undermine the GAO’s findings by reporting cases in which the agency had overturned the findings of reports on similar subjects.

“The GAO has a history of flip-flops, overturning 40 years of precedent this year on their pocket cancellation decision, they were also forced to reconsider a legally wrong opinion when they objected to the reimbursement of costs of travel of federal employees, “wrote the official. . “In their rush to fit into the story of the impeachment, they may have to reverse their opinion again.”

Other Republicans have taken a different rhetorical approach: of course, Trump may have violated federal law, as did Barack Obama.

“Recall to mainstream media,” tweeted representative Bradley Byrne, not for the first time

@USGAO has posted a notice that a president has broken the law. Alabama Republican Linked to 2014 Story on GAO Report Finding Obama Defense Department Violated Congressional Budget Law By Releasing Inmates From Guantanamo Bay Prison Complex In Exchange For the release of Pvt from the military. Bowe Bergdahl.

“Do you remember when the GOP house decided to indict Obama and suspend productivity for months because the GAO ruled that he had broken the law?” “Good time.”

On the Senate side, most Republicans – who on Thursday morning were about to be sworn in as jurors in the impeachment trial – used a familiar response to last-minute bad news about Trump: they hadn’t seen it.

The chairman of the Senate supply committee’s GOP, Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama, was in the camp, although he told reporters that he planned to review the GAO report.

But Shelby, a 30-year-old Senate veteran, cast doubt on the agency’s credibility. “We are working with GAO for some – they are not always right,” he said. “Often you put the problem to GAO, hoping they will give you the answer you want. We all did, you know, and I don’t know what happened here. “

Others have tried to downplay the conclusion that Trump broke the law by placing it in the normal push-pull movement between the executive and Congress. “I think this is an institutional argument,” said Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), A key Trump advocate during the impeachment. “When does the power of the commander-in-chief to control the funds conflict with the leadership of Congress?” I think it has been going on for a long time. “

Despite this, many of these long-standing legislators do not remember when the GAO released a similar report. “I have no idea how many similar GAO reports have been published in the past 20 years on various administrative activities,” said Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO). “I doubt that I consider this significant, but we will examine it and see.”

