Trump’s acquittal confronts Dems with election year decisions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Donald Trump’s impeachment ended with a reminder of why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fought the idea for so long – an acquittal that everyone saw, followed by a bombastic victory for the President and an increase in his election numbers as the campaign 2020 officially started.

It is now up to the Democrats to decide how to navigate the legislative and political landscape that helped them redesign.

Pelosi’s national television, which copied her copy of Trump’s speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening, underlined the harsh atmosphere that will make party-political cooperation difficult on all issues. Major legislative compromises have always been difficult this election year, but the impeachment campaign only exacerbated the bitterness of the partisans and made progress less likely.

“Because we have to,” said Steny Hoyer, Democratic leader of House # 2 in Maryland, when asked how Congress and Trump could work together in healthcare and other issues. He added: “I would be stupid to be optimistic because we haven’t done that so far.”

The Democrats must also decide how vigorously the investigation should continue, including with regard to impeachment: Trump’s attempt to pressurize the Ukrainian leadership to support his reelection by defaming rival Joe Biden. The GOP-controlled Senate cleared Trump of both impeachments on Wednesday, with Utah’s Senator Mitt Romney being the only legislature to oppose the parties.

Former White House national security advisor John Bolton may still have harmful information about Trump and has expressed his willingness to testify when summoned. House Justice Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Told reporters Wednesday that House House panels were likely to summon Bolton and would also be chasing other Trump probes.

“If you have a lawless president, you have to put it in the foreground, you have to put it in the spotlight,” said Nadler.

Even if they think about the way, neither Pelosi nor Democrats who control the house will advise their decision to indict Trump.

Pelosi stood for several months as a bulwark against impeachment, as the mood for impeachment rose steadily, but when Trump’s dealings with Ukraine became known in September, the locks were opened.

“Once Ukraine passed, we had no choice but to continue,” said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt.

“And if we hadn’t acted,” added Welch, “politically, it would have been an enormous price to pay.”

While this is a popular view of the Democrats’ dominant liberal wing, many believe that overemphasis on the Trump investigation may fuel the Republican narrative that overstretched Democrats are obsessed with persecuting him. They are also concerned that they could keep Democrats from focusing on paperback questions that could help them take control of the house in the 2018 elections.

“I hope this is a side-view, and the big show is that we work for the American people” on issues such as health care and infrastructure, “said Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., Co-chair of Blue Dog Coalition, which represents around 25 moderate House Democrats.

It is at least as difficult to assess the political impact of impeachment before the November elections.

Democrats say that despite Trump’s acquittal, the trial drew his attention to his filthy behavior and hit the GOP senators with his exemptions. They say this will weaken their reelection offerings from GOP senators in swing states like Colorado, Maine and Arizona.

“This underpinned the view that Trump is unethical and has no integrity,” said democratic pollster Geoffrey Garin. “And it exposed a number of Republican senators as hackers, who were charged with the president and Mitch McConnell, the Democratic Senate majority leader from Kentucky.” to aim.

Republicans counter that efforts to electrify GOP voters just a few months before election day, citing a Gallup poll that lists Trump as the highest representative of his presidency with a 49% approval rate for jobs. They say Pelosi made tactical mistakes that exposed the Democratic indictment as an obvious political exercise, weakening more than two dozen House Democrats from Trump-conquered areas.

“The president has the highest approval rate since he was in office,” said majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Each of them is in better shape today than before the impeachment process began. “

The Republicans were particularly critical of the House Democrats’ decision to stop fighting in court to obtain testimony and documents. Democrats said they stopped such efforts because Trump could have spent months in litigation, effectively derailing impeachment efforts. The Republicans said the decision made it easy to portray the Democrats as less concerned with serious investigations than with politics.

“They haven’t even bothered to pull all the stops,” said Scott Jennings, a longtime McConnell political advisor.

Many Democrats say there was no way to stop the Republicans from complaining that the investigation was political and lacking evidence.

“You would have said if you had provided more evidence,” said John Lawrence, Pelosi’s chief of staff for eight years, which ended in 2013.

And while Democrats gathered convincing evidence against Trump, they made the mistake of believing that if they turned broadly to voters, they would win, said Brendan Buck, a GOP advisor who advised Congress leaders. The Republicans prevailed by arguing with conservative GOP supporters, a tactic that pushed Trump’s presidency.

“Democrats seemed to be playing by the old rules and the president by the new rules,” said Buck.

A moderate house democrat said Democrats faced with difficult re-election struggles from addictive districts believed Pelosi had made tactical decisions that could endanger them.

This also includes her one-month delay in the formal transmission of Parliament’s impeachment articles to the Senate. This promoted the GOP’s argument that the efforts were political, said the democrat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

This democrat said legislators withdrew even after Pelosi’s decision to sign the impeachment articles and hand out pens as a souvenir to colleagues. The Democrat said voters in their districts often used this television ceremony as evidence that the impeachment was politically motivated.

“They said, ‘I’m not just an ordinary Democrat, I’m going to cross party lines,'” said former MP Tom Davis, R-Va., Who once headed the House GOP campaign organization. “And here they are accusing the President like this.”

One thing that many of the two sides agree on: by November, impeachment could be replaced by other issues and likely combined into a general referendum on Trump.

“I expect the public to deal with kitchen table problems very quickly,” said former MP David Obey, D-Wis.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.