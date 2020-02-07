Trump’s acquittal confronts Dems with choices for the election year

Nancy Pelosi talks to reporters on January 4, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Shutterstock)

February 7, 2020

By ALAN FRAM and ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The deposition of Donald Trump ended with a reminder of why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi resisted the idea for so long – an acquittal that everyone saw coming, followed by a bombastic presidential victory round and a bump in his poll numbers just like the polls. campaign officially started in 2020.

Now democrats have to decide how to navigate through the legislative and political landscape that they have helped to reform.

Pelosi’s national television broadcast of her copy of Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening underlined the sharp atmosphere that complicates partisan cooperation with every problem. Major legislative compromises would always be difficult this election year, but the struggle for aggravation exacerbated partisan bitterness and made progress less likely.

“Because we have to,” said No. 2 House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland when asked how Congress and Trump could work together on healthcare and other issues. He added, “I would be foolish to be optimistic because we have not done so so far.”

Democrats must also decide how forcefully they will continue their investigation, including the focus on accusation: Trump’s attempt to pressure Ukraine’s leaders to strengthen his re-election by seeking rubbish on rival Joe Biden. The GOP-controlled senate has acquitted Trump on Wednesday of both articles of accusation, with Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the only legislator who defies party lines.

The former White House security adviser, John Bolton, could still have harmful information about Trump and has stated his willingness to testify if he is summoned. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Told reporters Wednesday that House panels would likely call for Bolton and also chase other Trump probes.

“If you have a lawless president, you must bring that to the fore, you must bring it to the attention,” said Nadler.

Even when they consider the path to follow, neither Pelosi nor the Democrats who control the House are in doubt as to their decision to accuse Trump.

Pelosi stood for months as a bulwark against accusation as the pro-accusation feeling steadily increased in her caucus, but when Trump’s contacts with Ukraine came to light in September, the locks were pushed open.

“Once Ukraine had happened, we had no choice but to continue,” said representative Peter Welch, D-Vt.

“And if we had not acted,” Welch added, “there would have been a huge price to pay politically.”

Although that is a popular view among the dominant liberal wing of the Democrats, many think that an over-emphasis on Trump investigations can feed the republican story to the fact that persuasive Democrats are obsessed with chasing him. They are also worried about compromising Democrats’ focus on wallet problems that helped them take control of the House in the 2018 elections.

“I hope this is a side program, and the big show is, let’s work for the American people” in the areas of healthcare and infrastructure, “said Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., Co-President of the Blue Dog Coalition, which represents around 25 moderate house democrats.

Assessing the political impact of impeachment prior to the November elections is equally charged.

Democrats say, despite Trump’s acquittal, the trial trained long-term attention on his filthy behavior and beat GOP senators to him with their voices that released him. They say that will weaken their re-election bids from GOP senators in swing states such as Colorado, Maine, and Arizona.

“This reinforced the perception that Trump is unethical and lacking integrity,” said Democratic pollster Geoffrey Garin. “And it has unmasked some Republican senators while hacks behave the president and Mitch McConnell,” the leader of the senate majority from Kentucky who Democrats like to focus on.

Republicans argue that the effort electrified GOP voters just months before election day, referring to a Gallup survey with Trump with a 49% approval rating, the highest of his presidency. They say that Pelosi made tactical mistakes that exposed the accusation of Democrats as a blatant political exercise, weakening more than two dozen house democrats from districts won by Trump.

“The president has had his highest approval rating since he was in office,” says majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “I can tell you as an opinion poll looking at polls in certain senate races. All our people in tough races, all of them, are in better shape today than before the taking process started.”

Republicans were particularly critical of the Democrats’ decision not to fight in court to obtain testimonials and documents. Democrats said they had stopped such efforts because Trump could have enforced legal battles for months, effectively derailing the accusation efforts. Republicans said that this decision made it easy to portray Democrats as less important for a serious investigation than for politics.

“You didn’t even bother pulling all the levers,” said Scott Jennings, a former McConnell political adviser.

Many Democrats say that there would have been no way to prevent Republicans from complaining that the investigation was political and had insufficient evidence.

“They would have said that if volumes would produce more evidence,” said John Lawrence, Pelosi’s chief of staff for eight years ending in 2013.

And while Democrats gathered compelling evidence against Trump, they made the mistake of thinking they would win by expressing a broad appeal to voters, said Brendan Buck, a GOP consultant who advised congress leaders. Republicans triumphed by focusing their arguments on the main conservative supporters of the GOP, a tactic that has driven Trump’s presidency.

“Democrats seemed to play by the old rules and the president played by the new rules,” Buck said.

A moderate House Democrat said that Democrats face difficult re-election battles from Trump-leaning districts thinking that Pelosi made tactical decisions that could endanger them.

That includes a one-month delay in formally sending the accusation items from the House to the Senate. That fueled the GOP argument that the effort was political, said the democrat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

This democrat said that lawmakers also recoiled from Pelosi’s decision to sign the accusation articles and distribute pens as a reminder to colleagues. The democrat said that voters in their districts often used that ceremony on TV as evidence that accusation was politically motivated.

“They ran like:” I’m not just an ordinary democrat, I reach across the lines, “said former representative Tom Davis, R-Va., Who once led the House GOP campaign organization. “And here they are blaming the president this way.”

One thing many of the parties agree on: by November, deposition might be replaced by other issues and would probably be merged into a general referendum on Trump.

“My honest guess is that the public will be very soon involved in kitchen table affairs,” said former Rep. David Obey, D-Wis.

