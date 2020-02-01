Trump’s accusation of accusation will “have real implications for national security”

Senate Chris Coons (D-DE) early in the session of the deposition of the senate, asked a question to President Trump’s defense team: did they think foreign involvement in the US elections was illegal?

The answer from the Trump team: no. “Information alone is not something that would violate campaign financing laws,” replied the White House Deputy Counselor, Patrick Philbin.

“The idea that information that happens to come from abroad is necessarily campaign interference is a mistake,” Philbin calmly suggested.

The question was raised with a focus on Trump’s overt encouragement of Russian assistance in the 2016 elections. And it was answered against the background of Trump’s allegation of abuse of power – his attempts to force Ukraine to investigate its political rival by withholding US assistance. .

The Government Accountability Office recently established that such deductions were illegal. And federal law prohibits US political campaigns from accepting a “contribution or donation of money or something of value” from foreign entities. The information that Trump was looking for in Ukraine seems very valuable indeed.

For many senators who listened, these arguments opened the doors for Trump, or a future president or candidate for office, to behave in that kind of behavior again, knowing it had been defended by White House lawyers on the senate floor. Earlier that day, Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz had already gone further and claimed that Trump could justify his actions with the reasonable conviction that his re-election would be in the country’s interest.

“This process,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), “can be seen as a confirmation of those very dangerous ideas that foreign interference can be accepted … that the President can do anything as long as his motives are to choose himself and he thinks it’s in the public interest. “

“It’s Orwellian, it’s what it is,” added Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO), a presidential candidate for 2020.

That Trump would be acquitted at the end of this month-long accusation trial has never really doubted. However, it is less clear what example that acquittal could set for his future behavior, and that of future presidents, everything from the use of foreign aid to the way they conduct their campaigns.

Some republicans distanced themselves from these elaborate arguments, even if they thought they were not wrong. A vocal defender of the president, Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), said he thought Philbin had the case correctly. “Does this mean that you have to accept (foreign aid)?” Hawley asked. “No, I do not think so.”

But most Republicans shrugged their shoulders, despite the fact that Trump government officials are already warning of foreign powers such as Russia interfering with the US elections in 2020. Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), chairman of the intelligence commission of the Senate who examined the Moscow election interference in 2016, said he had “no problem” with what Philbin said.

It is not difficult to imagine Pandora’s box that could unleash such an environment. Different countries could fight each other in the arena of American politics, for example by arming different campaigns with armed dirt.

“I hope that candidates would return to the high standard that we should have,” said Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ). “But in the future there may be those who say, I don’t believe in unilateral disarmament – that I should eventually be able to do it if they do it.”

“Perhaps even more troubling for national security officials who have spoken to The Daily Beast, Trump’s dependence on conspiracy theories is to form the basis for his foreign policy goals.”

“Why does a foreign country eventually get involved in our domestic elections? Is it about the interests of the American people? Is it about the affairs of the American people? “Menendez asked. “No. It’s about their interests and their affairs.”

But it is not only Capitol Hill Democrats who are preparing for a new reality. Whatever the White House says in the light of Trump’s final acquittal in the Senate, US officials and foreign officials recognize that Trump will increasingly make his own decisions on foreign policy, with his personal assistants, without the input of his intelligence – and national safety authorities. That means that Trump is likely to be able to carry out his personal political messages – and business agenda – with little or no control. And when that scheme falls apart, and Trump’s personal assistants turn against him, or decide to detail shenanigans behind the scenes, the US will lose credibility on the world stage.

“We have already seen this happen with (John) Bolton,” said an American official with an extensive foreign policy portfolio, referring to the former national security adviser. “His own officials will go to conferences, or hold meetings, and we will be blinded by discussions that the White House has had behind us. And what do you think this will look like? Disorganized for one. But also that we have a divided country, or at least a government. “

That new reality is one that has almost been approved by the Senate Republicans, ready to endorse the White House counsel’s argument that President Trump has full authority to make crucial decisions on national security as he deems necessary, even if it threatens American interests overseas or is running roughly through a process that his own delegates had set up.

Much of the Ukrainian story focuses on how Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other confidants, such as former Energy Minister Rick Perry and E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland attempted shadow diplomacy to lead what Democrats have called a political message.

And it wasn’t just the Trump board officials who played these roles. Republicans on Capitol Hill were also concerned with figures that helped rouse the Ukraine’s counter-stories touted by the president’s defenders to undermine the Ukrainian cause. As The Daily Beast reported, Rep. Devin Nunes (D-CA) in May last year a former Ukrainian diplomat – Andrii Telizchenko – who once spread the widespread theory that Ukraine helped Hillary Clinton with her campaign in 2016.

That back door, behind-the-scenes efforts are praised in Trump’s inner circle as effective and, despite criticism, appropriate. But career officials, including some of the current and former senior government officials, have disapproved of these efforts in interviews with The Daily Beast and claim that it undermines the established interagency process – a process designed to protect against dangerous ideas and policies forward.

National security officials are not worried about the fact that Trump is taking them out of the foreign policy process because of their ego because they thought the White House counselor was describing Trump’s “subordinates” this week. They are genuinely concerned, they said, that the American political system will be systematically endangered by American opponents and that the basis of democracy will be taken away from the country. And with rogue states with virtually no experience in running the foreign policy channels, off-book, without any supervision, then that scenario – one in which the US in a certain sense becomes a kind of international cat paw – becomes increasingly likely.

“The acquittal will only be a reminder that that kind of behavior is OK,” said a senior US official. “And what’s scary is that it will have real-time consequences for national security.”

You could say that they are already happening. When the Ukrainians refused the demands of Trump’s “three amigos,” the White House withdrew weapons intended to help Ukraine fight Russia on the battlefield. Moscow did not skip – this time. Who knows what can happen next?

The Daily Beast reported this week in an interview with Oleksandr Danylyuk, the former top national security officer, that the Zelensky government panicked when aid crashed. They were not only worried that the relationship between the US and Ukraine would falter, but also because the government desperately needed that funding for its soldiers who are still waging a violent war with Russia in the eastern part of the country. That help had been promised to Ukraine for years, since President Vladimir Putin invaded Crimea and the idea that it was suddenly under a question mark made Ukraine the path of his partnership with America suspicious, Danylyuk said.

Perhaps even more worrying for Democrats and national security officials who spoke to The Daily Beast, Trump’s dependence on conspiracy theories is to form the basis for his foreign policy goals. And acquittal, they said, would be a nod to Trump himself that his way of maintaining relationships with foreign leaders and countries is not only appropriate but also preferred.

In Ukraine, Trump leaned on Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt on former vice president Joe Biden, a possible opponent in 2020, and his son Hunter. The former mayor of New York forged relationships with Ukrainian diplomats and officials who regularly propagate Russian conspiracy theories. For example, Andri Derkach, who met Giuliani in December, and another member of parliament, Oleksandr Dubinsky, claimed that Ukraine, and not Russia, was involved in the 2016 elections. US intelligence agencies say this is the product of a Kremlin disinformation campaign.

Yet this theory and others were supported this week by White House counsel and other Trump-supporting Republican senators who, until the end of the testimony, revealed the possibility that that theory – the conspiracy theory – might be true.

If Democrats ceased Trump’s acquittal as a possible means for future crimes, some republicans pointed to the intensity of the investigation and the subsequent trial as a possible deterrent.

“Whatever we think is a precedent for the future, I’m not worried about it,” said Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), who is a staunch defender of the president. “The reason I’m not worried about it is because I think that any president, no matter what you think the boundaries are, would ever want to go through this again?”

