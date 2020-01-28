Trump, Yang, and Sanders are the most popular candidates in Iowa, according to Youth Straw Poll

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) – Donald Trump, Andrew Yang and Bernie Sanders are the top 3 voters among Secretary of State Paul Pate’s presidential candidates for the Iowa Youth Straw Poll.

Thousands of students across the state took part in the survey on Tuesday.

As of 4:30 p.m., Donald Trump leads all presidential candidates with 7,604 votes and more than 91% of Republican candidates with more than 23,000 votes cast.

Andrew Yang finished second overall with 3,370 votes.

Yang leads the democratic candidates with 22% of the vote. Bernie Sanders took a tight second place with 21%.

Pete Buttigieg is third with 18% and Joe Biden fourth with 11%. No other democratic candidate received more than 10% of the vote.

“Many participants in the straw straw survey for young people are eligible to take part in the Iowa Caucuses next Monday, and I hope that many of them will,” said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “The straw survey for young people was conceived as a practical learning experience in order to involve the students in the citizen process.”

Republican Joni Ernst received 9,371 votes out of 19,753 votes among the candidates for the US Senate. Kimberly Graham leads all Democratic candidates with 33% of the vote, followed by Theresa Greenfield with 20% and Michael Franken with 19%.

The four races from Iowa in the USA were also queried. You can find the results of all races here.

Additional ballots are expected to be received on Wednesday.

The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is open to students of all grades and youth organizations. Each candidate was asked to send a short video message to the students. These can be viewed here.