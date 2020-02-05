Trump wins acquittal, but Ukraine is not finished yet

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s accusation is over, but it is by no means closed to Ukraine.

A full report of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, largely from the foreign policy conflict pursued by personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is still not complete despite Trump’s acquittal Wednesday in the Senate.

While the president launches his re-election campaign and misses out on the accusations threatening his legacy, it’s only a matter of time before new details, documents and eyewitnesses appear, including revelations in a new book by John Bolton, the former national security adviser.

The result could be the start of a lengthy investigation without a clear end point, leaving questions about the behavior of the president alive in the November elections. It is the kind of lengthy fallout that Trump and his GOP allies tried to avoid because they rejected a lengthy process of deposition.

“More comes out every day, indeed, it comes out every day and every week,” said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Schiff, the leader of the House accusation, said that no definitive decisions have been taken to sue Bolton in the House after the Senate had voted not to hear his testimony.

“The lack of character of the president, his willingness to cheat in the elections – he is not going to stop,” Schiff said. “It’s not going to change, which means we have to stay vigilant forever.”

Bolton, who was in the room when Trump made important decisions, will soon tell his story, possibly as a testimony, when house leaders decide to call him or in a book scheduled for release in March.

And it’s not just Bolton.

Giuliani employee Lev Parnas, a Florida businessman who claims to have worked for Trump in Ukraine, has said he would like to testify before Congress and tell his side of the story. He was indicted last year for campaign financing and has provided documents and messages to investigators of allegations.

Meanwhile, thousands of pages of Ukraine-related documents are slowly appearing in response to Freedom of Information Act lawsuits filed by watchdog groups. The Ministry of Justice announced in a court last weekend that it has 24 e-mails regarding Ukraine that it did not produce.

Rep. Eliot Engel, the president of the House of Foreign Affairs, said the story in Ukraine “is certainly not over.” His committee was one of many who participated in the investigation of allegations.

“I can tell you that we are not going to drop the problem,” said Engel. “I think there are many unanswered questions that the American public deserves to know.”

Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, a member of the intelligence panel, said the House should be “more powerful than ever for abuse of power,” because Trump is likely to be encouraged by his acquittal. “Even if the president continues his obstruction, the facts will come forward,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged in the minutes after the vote that “the investigation will continue”, adding “that is a kind of congress.” But the Republicans said it’s time for Congress to move on.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, the president of the Senate Court and one of Trump’s fiercest GOP defenders, said that “the cloud over the presidency has been removed.” But at the same time, he announced that his own committee would continue to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president Joe Biden who was the target of Trump’s push in Ukraine.

The will-he-or-not-he-saga of Bolton’s testimony has been running since October when he was invited to voluntarily testify in the investigation of allegations of the House and refused to appear. Democrats opted for a summons because Bolton’s lawyer threatened time-consuming lawsuits.

In January, after the House voted to accuse Trump, Bolton made a surprising announcement that he would testify in the Senate trial if he was summoned. Since then, the House Democrats have asked questions about whether they would try again.

Schiff said that Democrats would use “canvas as a caucus and our leadership to discuss the next steps” at Bolton. House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Was less careful and said it was “likely” that Bolton would be summoned by the House.

If House Democrats sue Bolton, it is unclear how he will respond. His lawyer, Chuck Cooper, did not immediately send an email for comment on Wednesday.

Ukraine is expected to breathe new life into the investigation they were conducting before Congress was first informed in September of overtures by Trump to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

They will probably do their best to get Trump’s taxes, view his financial transactions and investigate his most controversial policies, including divorce of children at the border. They are also expected to continue to press for legislation adopted by the House that would try to combat foreign election interference, using Trump’s efforts in Ukraine as a touchstone.

“We’re going to spend a lot of time focusing on election security,” said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in an interview with the AP on Wednesday. “It is clear that Trump would intervene in elections, and it is clear to many of us that he would not be chastened.”

Democrats can also look for other ways to limit the president. The House could try to curtail dollars for certain programs, and although the trial is long, keep fighting for witnesses in court. Democrats prosecuted the former White House counselor, Don McGahn, last year after refusing to testify before the Judicial Panel on the report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and that case is still ongoing.

“In fact, he said he is above the law. What barriers are there?” Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn asked. “One is the power of the wallet. Another is to go to court.”

Yet democrats admit that defeating Trump in November is their chance to achieve what deposition could not.

“This is a president who has now been fully unleashed, and it will be very difficult to hold him accountable,” said Maryland senator Chris Van Hollen. “Between now and then you will see a steady drip, drop of documents that shed light on the abuse of power by the president.”

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker, Alan Fram and Lisa Mascaro have contributed to this report.

Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press