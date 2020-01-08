Trump will speak to the nation today amid confrontation with Iran

Loading...

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump faces one of the biggest tests of his presidency after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops and plans to address the nation on Wednesday. Iran’s attack was its most brazen direct attack on America since the U.S. Embassy in Tehran was taken in 1979.

The strikes pushed Tehran and Washington dangerously close to war and drew the world’s attention to Trump as he wondered whether to react with more military force. The Republican president huddled with his national security advisers Tuesday night, but offered no immediate indication of whether he would retaliate. “Everything is fine!” He said in a tweet.

The White House said Trump plans to address the nation Wednesday at 11 a.m. EST.

The Iranian strikes came days after Trump authorized the targeted murder of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Iranian force Quds. Iran has pledged to retaliate, although its actions do not appear to have caused American casualties, according to an American official. The missiles were aimed at two bases – one in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil and the other in Ain al-Asad in western Iraq.

A lack of American casualties could give Trump an opening to defuse growing tensions with Iran and pull the nation out of the brink of war. Trump, who is seeking re-election at the end of the year, campaigned for the president on a promise to prevent the United States from engaging in “endless war.”

Yet Trump’s rhetoric in recent days has been threatening. Hours before Tuesday’s missile strikes, the president told reporters at the Oval Office: “If Iran does something it shouldn’t do, it will suffer the consequences, and very badly.”

Democrats have called on Trump to avoid a military escalation with Iran.

Representative Eliot Engel, DN.Y., Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Foreign Affairs Committee, said the administration must quickly “get us out of what could lead to a full-blown war with terrible losses” . Engel said he feared the situation “spirals out of control.”

The fallout from Trump’s order to kill Soleimani was swift.

Iran has announced that it will no longer be bound by the 2015 nuclear deal and has promised to retaliate against the United States, its allies and American interests. The Iraqi parliament also voted to expel American troops from Iraq, which would undermine efforts to fight ISIS militants in the region and strengthen Iran’s influence in the Middle East.

Iran’s counterattack came when Trump and his senior advisers were under pressure to release more details of the information that led to the American strike that killed Soleimani.

Major Senate Democrats, citing “deep concern” over the Trump administration’s lack of information on the Iran operation, called on defense officials to provide “regular information and documents” at Congress.

Minority leader Chuck Schumer and senators said in a letter on Wednesday that the White House filing for congressional war powers was “generic, vague and completely inconsistent in detail” when compared to the norm.

“While recognizing the need for operational security, we also believe that there is a need to be transparent with the American people about the number of troops that this administration plans to deploy in support of emergency plans,” wrote Schumer, Senator Dick Durbin and the armed services. Committee Senator Jack Reed to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

They also expressed “serious concern” over Trump’s comments on targeting Iranian cultural sites and asked for clarification. They said they expected a response by Friday.

Trump said on Tuesday that his decision had saved American lives and that members of Congress would be briefed on the reasons for the American attack.

“They were planning something,” he said of the Iranians.

Trump and senior national security officials justified the air strike with general statements about the threat posed by Soleimani, who was commanding forces outside Iran and was responsible for the deaths of American troops in Iraq.

But details are scarce.

“He’s no longer a monster. He’s dead,” said Trump. “And that’s a good thing for a lot of countries. He was planning a very big attack and a very bad attack for us and the others, and we stopped him, and I don’t think anyone can complain about it. “

Soleimani was targeted while at a Baghdad airport with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a veteran Iraqi activist, who was also killed.

Trump said they were not in Baghdad to discuss their vacation plans or visit a “nice hotel” but were there to talk about “bad deals”.

Democrats don’t like the lack of details, who remember how President George W. Bush justified his invasion of Iraq by accusing Saddam Hussein of having what turned out to be non-existent weapons of mass destruction . In recent days, lawmakers have lobbied for more details on why Trump ordered the murder – a decision that previous administrations have abandoned for fear it would trigger even more violence.

Soleimani traveled often and relatively openly, visits to Baghdad having been more frequent in recent months. He has also often appeared in Syria, especially along the border between Iraq and Syria.

Schumer and Senator Bob Menendez, the largest Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called on Trump to declassify the written notification he sent to Congress after the strike. The notification was required under the War Powers Resolution Act of 1973, which requires the president to report to Congress when US forces are dispatched to hostile situations.

“The president must come to Congress and present clear and convincing information about why the strike against Soleimani was absolutely necessary,” Menendez said in a speech to the Senate. “Following all of his misleading statements, we must make it clear to the administration that the president alone does not have the power to start a war against Iran.”

Trump pointed out that the strike was in retaliation for the Iranian attacks and that the United States is ready to attack again – “very strongly”. He also said that while he ultimately wants to withdraw US troops from Iraq, now is not the time because it will allow Iran to settle further.

Trump’s top national security officials made several public appearances on Tuesday to further defend the strike.

“We had extensive information that there was an active plot to endanger American lives,” and Iraqi lives too, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

When asked if the threat was imminent in a few days or weeks, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said, “I think it’s more accurate to say days, for sure.”

Esper said the information was accurate – “extremely thin”. He said leading Republicans and Democrats in the House and the Senate, as well as the chairs and vice-chairs of the intelligence committees of the two houses, received a classified briefing on Tuesday that led to the decision to kill Soleimani. He said other lawmakers will receive general details about the attack.

Associated Press author Kevin Freking contributed to this report.