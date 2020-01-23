Trump will be the first president to attend an anti-abortion rally

President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be prayed with members of his cabinet in the cabinet room of the White House on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr)

President Donald Trump will attend a speech at an annual anti-abortion rally in Washington on Friday.

According to the New York Times, Trump made the surprise announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to the Times, no president has personally attended the March for Life event in its 47-year history.

Mike Pence was the first incumbent vice president to attend the event in 2017, and Trump was the first president to reach the video rally, the Times said.

After Trump’s announcement, Ilyse Houge, president of NRAL Pro-Choice America, said the show was “a desperate attempt to divert attention from his criminal presidency and fuel his radical base.”

Evangelicals, who are generally strong against abortion, are consistently one of Trump’s strongest supporters.

According to Fox News, Trump won the evangelical vote in 2016 by more than 81 percent.

In a 2019 Pew Research study, Trump achieved 79 percent approval among white evangelicals, his strongest base.