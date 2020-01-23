Trump will attend the anti-abortion rally in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to the White House, President Donald Trump will be the first president to attend the annual anti-abortion gathering in Washington called March for Life.

Trump has made it a priority to join socially conservative people, especially in the area of ​​abortion. In recent years, he has sent members of his administration on the march for a speech and talked about a video link. He will attend the event in person this week.

“Until Friday … large crowd!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday when he returned to the White House after a trip to Switzerland.

“We are delighted that he personally witnessed how passionately our demonstrators love the life and protection of the unborn,” said Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life.

This year’s rally is just a few weeks before the US Supreme Court hearing, for the first time since the addition of two Trump-appointed judges. The case will likely show whether the court – which has been more conservative since the arrival of judges Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh – is now ready to overturn Roe v. Wade to weaken from 1973, which introduced a nationwide right to abortion.

