Trump was held on tape and asked for an ambassador to Ukraine to be released, the lawyer said

By Erica Orden, Kara Scannell and Vicky Ward, CNN

(CNN) – President Donald Trump was held on tape at a dinner in 2018 with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman and, according to a Parnas lawyer, demanded the release of Marie Yovanovitch, then U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.

“Get rid of them!” According to ABC News, which reported its existence for the first time on Friday, a voice that appears to belong to Trump is said to have recorded on the recording.

“Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Get her out. OK? Do it.”

CNN has not checked the tape.

According to Parnas’ lawyer, Joseph Bondy, the recording was made by Fruman and shared with Parnas “shortly after the recording”. A Fruman lawyer declined to comment.

Bondy told CNN on Friday evening, hours after the band’s first announcement, that it had forwarded the audio to the House Intelligence Committee. He said he made Parnas go through his “cloud” and Parnas found the sound.

The record appears to support reports of the dinner that Parnas gave in interviews at a time when he emerged as one of the central figures in the impeachment proceedings against the President.

The conversation appears to have taken place about a year before Yovanovitch’s dismissal in April 2019.

“We believe that the content of the conversation, as presented by ABC News, is crucial in the impeachment proceedings against the President,” said Bondy in a statement. “And would urge that it be presented to Congress.”

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham asked for a comment: “Every president in our history has the right to include people who support his agenda and policies in his administration.”

The dinner was the subject of investigations by the New York state attorney’s office, which in October charged Parnas and Fruman with violations of campaign funding rules. You have not pleaded guilty. Prosecutors are also investigating Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer with whom the two Soviet-born businessmen worked to overthrow Yovanovitch.

Although Trump has repeatedly denied knowing Parnas or Fruman, he was captured with the couple in after-dinner interactions, including photos of Trump’s campaign events in 2015 and 2016, and at a Hanukkah party at the White House in 2018 ,

In November, prosecutors questioned Bondy whether his client had been operating on Trump’s dinner with the Ukrainians when Parnas said the ambassador had spoken badly of the president, the people familiar with the matter said. Bondy rejected this suggestion on behalf of his client, but the prosecutor informed him that she did not believe Parnas.

Bondy declined to speak to prosecutors.

A spokesman for the US law firm in Manhattan, Nicholas Biase, said of the recording: “I cannot confirm or comment on whether the materials exist or are part of the discovery in ongoing criminal proceedings.”

Parnas and Fruman pledged $ 1 million to America First Action, the Pro Trump Super PAC, which gave them access to the intimate dinner at the Trump Hotel in Washington on April 30, 2018. They donated $ 325,000 of their promise through a company that is the subject of their indictment.

Parnas has already described the dinner in interviews and said he had seen Trump tell a top aide, John DeStefano, to fire the ambassador.

“The issue of Ukraine was raised in the conversation,” Parnas told CNN earlier this month. “And I told the President that – in our opinion – that (Ambassador Yovanovitch) muzzled him badly and that she said he was being charged – something like that. I don’t know if the word is for word.”

Parnas said Trump responded immediately. “He looked at me like he got very angry,” Parnas recalled, “and basically turned to John DeStefano and said, ‘Fire her. Get rid of her.'”

