Trump warns of sanctions if Iraq tries to drive out US troops

By ROBERT BURNS and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump insists that Iranian cultural sites are a fair game for the U.S. military and rejects concerns from his own government that this could be a war crime under international law. He also warned Iraq against sanctions if American troops were expelled in retaliation for a US airstrike in Baghdad that killed a senior Iranian official.

Two senior Senate Democrats are calling on the Republican President to immediately publicize the government’s argument for the strike against the Iranian official, General Qassem Soleimani.

In a letter to Trump on Monday, Chuck Schumer, chair of the Senate Minority in New York, and Robert Menendez, Senator for Foreign Relations in New Jersey said that the White House classified notification to Congress late Saturday after the War Powers Act sent, inadequate and inadequate.

“It is vital that the important national security issues are communicated to the American people in good time,” the respondents said. “A fully classified notification is simply not appropriate in a democratic society.”

They asked for the release of the message “complete”.

Congress has felt uneasy about Trump’s decision to fire the legislature into Iraq without notice and then send the notification required by the War Powers Act as complete.

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said the “highly unusual” classified information raises more questions than answers over the weekend. This document raises serious and pressing questions about the timing, nature, and justification of the government’s decision to participate in hostilities against Iran. “

Trump’s comments on Sunday were marked by escalating tensions in the Middle East that resulted from the murder of Soleimani, the head of the Iranian elite Quds force. Iran has vowed to reciprocate, and the Iraqi parliament then voted on Sunday to drive out US troops stationed in the country.

In a tweet, Trump initially pointed out that Iranian cultural sites should be targeted. When he spoke to reporters on Sunday when he flew back to Washington from his vacation in Florida, he doubled despite international bans.

“You can kill our people. You can torture and maim our people. You can use street bombs and blow up our people. And we mustn’t touch their cultural sites? That’s not how it works,” Trump said.

The targeted assassination of Soleimani sparked outrage in the Middle East, including Iraq, where 17 years after the US invasion, more than 5,000 American troops are still on the scene. The Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday for a non-binding resolution calling for the eviction of the American armed forces.

Trump said the U.S. would not leave without being paid for its military investments in Iraq over the years. Then he said that if the troops had to withdraw, he would hit Baghdad with economic penalties.

“We will impose sanctions on them like they have never seen them before. This will make Iranian sanctions a little tame,” he said. “If there is hostility that they do, which we think is inappropriate, we will be sanctions against Iraq impose very large sanctions on Iraq. “

He added, “We won’t go until they pay us back.”

The government has made efforts to cope with the backlash against the murder of Soleimani. Though responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, the targeted American strike marked a sharp escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. military could beat more Iranian leaders if the Islamic Republic reciprocated. He turned to questions about Trump’s threat to attack Iranian cultural sites, a military operation that would likely be illegal under the laws of the armed conflict and the U.N. Charter.

Pompeo just said that any U.S. military strike in Iran is legal.

“We will behave within the system,” said Pompeo. “We always have and we always will.”

Trump’s warnings worried some officials. A US security official said the president caught many government members by surprise and made internal calls to the government to resolve the issue. The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said clarification was needed to ensure that the US military would not commit deliberate war crimes.

Oona Hathaway, a professor of international law at Yale and a former national security official in the Department of Defense legal department, said Trump’s threat was “a fairly clear promise of committing a war crime”.

The President’s threats against Iran did little to suppress Tehran’s anger at Soleimani’s death. Iranian state television reported that the country would no longer respect the limits of the 2015 nuclear deal signed with the United States and other world powers. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2018 and tightened economic sanctions against Tehran. These measures accelerated a series of hostilities that led to the murder last week.

The government also pushed back Sunday on questions about the legality of the strike against Soleimani. Pompeo said the government would have been “culpably negligent” in its duty to protect the United States if it had not killed him. He provided no evidence to support his earlier claims that Soleimani was planning upcoming attacks on Americans. Instead of arguing that an attack was imminent, he said it was inevitable.

“We have watched him continue to actively prepare for a major attack – we believed that – and we made the right decision,” he said, adding later: “We continue to prepare for the Iranian regime, which we can do within over the next 10 minutes, within the next 10 days, and within the next 10 weeks. “

Congress Democrats were skeptical.

“I’m really worried that the President’s actions will lead us to what he calls another endless war in the Middle East. He promised that we wouldn’t have that, ”said Schumer.

Schumer said Trump had no authority to deal with Iran militarily and Congress needed a new war powers resolution to “control this president.” Pompeo said: “We have all the powers we need to do what we did.” Date.”

Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., Said the government violated the constitution by not consulting Congress in advance.

Congress staff was briefed by the administration on Friday for the first time and members were expected to be informed this week.

But Trump made it clear on Sunday that he saw no reason to warn Congress if he asked the military to take further action against Iran.

“These media posts serve as a notification to the United States Congress that if Iran attacks a US person or target, the United States may strike back quickly and completely, perhaps disproportionately,” he wrote on Twitter. “Such a legal notice is not necessary, but is given anyway!”

Democrats in Congress have complained that Trump’s order to kill Soleimani was issued without prior consultation or information from the top lawmakers, and that Congress continues to have sole authority to declare war. Trump has met the 48-hour deadline set by the War Powers Act to inform Congress of the fatal drone attack, although the document provided on Saturday has been fully classified and no public version has been released.

When Pelosi reprimanded Trump for not consulting Congress, he said late Sunday that Parliament would introduce and vote a war powers resolution this week to limit the president’s military action against Iran. In a letter to the House Democrats, Pelosi called the airstrike “provocative and disproportionate” and said it “was putting our soldiers, diplomats and others at risk by seriously escalating tensions with Iran.” A similar resolution has been introduced in the Senate.

Some of the Democrats who faced Trump in November asked if he had a long-term plan for the Middle East.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Trump was ill-prepared for the effects of the strike on Soleimani and had alienated the allies by not alerting them to the plans. Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said, “When you’re dealing with the Middle East, you have to think about the next and the next and the next step. These are not checkers.”

