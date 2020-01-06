Trump warns of sanctions if Iraq attempts to expel US troops

Loading...

President Donald Trump insists that Iranian cultural sites are fair game for the U.S. military, dismissing concerns within his own administration that it may constitute a war crime under international law. He also warned Iraq that he would impose punitive sanctions if he expelled US troops in retaliation for an American air strike in Baghdad that killed a senior Iranian official.

Trump’s comments on Sunday came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after the murder of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Iranian force Quds. Iran has vowed to retaliate and the Iraqi parliament responded on Sunday by voting to oust US troops based in the country.

Trump first raised the possibility of targeting Iranian cultural sites on Saturday in a tweet. Speaking to reporters on Sunday as he returned to Washington after his Florida vacation, he doubled despite international bans.

“They have the right to kill our people. They are allowed to torture and maim our people. They are allowed to use roadside bombs and detonate our people. And we are not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way, ”said Trump.

Soleimani’s targeted murder sparked outrage in the Middle East, including Iraq, where more than 5,000 American soldiers are still on the ground 17 years after the American invasion. The Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday for a non-binding resolution calling for the expulsion of US forces.

Trump said the United States would not leave without being paid for its military investments in Iraq over the years – then said that if the troops were to withdraw, it would strike Baghdad with economic sanctions.

“We will impose sanctions on them like they have never seen before. It will make the Iranian sanctions somewhat tame,” he said. “If there is any hostility, let them do whatever we think it is inappropriate, we are going to impose sanctions on Iraq, very large sanctions on Iraq. “

He added: “We will not leave until they reimburse us.”

The administration hastened to face the aftermath of the murder of Soleimani. Although responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, the targeted American strike marked a sharp escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. military may well hit more Iranian leaders if the Islamic Republic retaliates. He asked about Trump’s threat to attack Iranian cultural sites, a military action that would likely be illegal under the laws of armed conflict and the charter of the United Nations.

Pompeo only declared that any American military strike in Iran would be legal.

“We will behave within the system,” said Pompeo. “We have always done it and we always will.”

Trump’s warnings rocked some administration officials. A U.S. national security official said the president caught many members of the administration unaware and prompted internal calls to other members of the government, including Pompeo, to clarify the matter. The official, who was not allowed to speak publicly on the matter, said clarification was needed to state that the U.S. military would not intentionally commit war crimes.

Oona Hathaway, professor of international law at Yale and former national security law official at the defense ministry’s legal office, said that Trump’s threat amounted to “a fairly clear promise of the commission of a war crime” .

The President’s threats to Iran have done little to appease Tehran’s fury over the death of Soleimani. Iranian state television has said the country will no longer respect the limits of the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with the United States and other world powers. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018 and stepped up economic sanctions on Tehran – actions that accelerated a cycle of hostilities leading to the massacre last week.

The administration also postponed Sunday its questions on the legality of the strike of Soleimani. Pompeo said the administration would have been “negligent” in its duty to protect the United States if it had not killed him. He has not provided evidence for his previous claims that Soleimani was planning imminent attacks on Americans. Instead of pretending that an attack was imminent, he said it was inevitable.

“We saw him continue to actively prepare for what was to be a major attack – that’s what we thought – and we made the right decision,” he said, adding later, “We let’s continue to prepare for anything the Iranian regime can present to us in the next 10 minutes, in the next 10 days and in the next 10 weeks. ”

Democrats in Congress were skeptical.

“I really fear that the President’s actions will plunge us into what he calls another endless war in the Middle East. He promised we would not have that, “said Chuck Schumer of New York, the best Democrat in the Senate.

Schumer said that Trump does not have the authority to engage militarily with Iran and that Congress needs a new resolution on war powers “to control this president.” For Pompeo, “we have all the authority we need to do what we did for Date.”

Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., Said the administration had violated the Constitution by not consulting with Congress in advance.

Congress staff received their first administration briefings on Friday, and members are expected to be informed this week.

But Trump made it clear on Sunday that he saw little reason to warn Congress if he ordered the military to take further action against Iran.

“These press articles will serve as a notification to the United States Congress that if Iran hits an American person or target, the United States will respond quickly and completely, and perhaps disproportionately,” he said. written on Twitter. is not compulsory, but is nevertheless given! “

Democrats in Congress have complained that Trump’s order to kill Soleimani took place without first consulting or informing key lawmakers, noting that Congress still has the exclusive power to declare war. Trump has met the 48-hour time limit required by law on war powers to notify Congress of the deadly drone strike, although the document provided on Saturday has been fully classified and no public version has been released.

Acting quickly to reprimand Trump for failing to consult Congress, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Sunday evening that the House would present and vote this week on a resolution on war powers to limit the President’s military actions against the ‘Iran. In a letter to the Democrats in the House, Pelosi called the air strike “provocative and disproportionate” and that it “endangered our soldiers, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran”. A similar resolution was presented to the Senate.

Some Democrats running to challenge Trump in November have questioned whether he has a long-term plan for the Middle East.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Trump was ill-prepared for the impact of the strike on Soleimani and had alienated his allies by not alerting them to the plans. “I think we need a president who can provide stable leadership on the first day,” he said. “The next president will inherit a divided nation and a failed world.”

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. said, “When dealing with the Middle East, you have to think about the next and the next and the next movement. They are not ladies. And I’m not sure that any of us really believe that this president and the people around him ” really suffer the consequences of what could happen next. ”

