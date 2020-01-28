WASHINGTON – The unveiling of a long-awaited peace plan for the Middle East. A fiery defense on TV made against accusation on the floor of the Senate. A rally in deep blue New Jersey to set fans on fire and to support a newly beaten Republican ally.

President Donald Trump spent a particularly busy Tuesday on various fronts toward a common goal: support for his re-election bid. Utilizing both the power of presidency and his robust re-election bill, Trump tried to reach different groups and pushed past the ongoing accusation trial that cast a shadow over the White House.

“I have not been chosen to do small things or avoid major problems,” Trump said in the Eastern Chamber of the White House. He referred to his new Mideast peace plan, but also expressed his fundamental argument for a second tenure.

The Iowa caucuses next week will be the first major milestone of the 2020 presidential campaign. Although Trump is not faced with a serious Republican primary challenger, the kick-off of voting provides a backdrop for the whirlwind day of the President in Washington and his evening rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

The release of a Middle East peace plan is a distinctive event for every White House, although Trump’s proposal was immediately skeptical that it would go anywhere without a Palestinian buy-in. But Trump’s proposal was about more than how the plan would go in the troubled region. It was also an attempt to keep his promises at home to some of his most avid supporters.

Trump’s strong pro-Israeli position has brought him support from Zionist Jews and evangelical Christians. Trump enjoys strong support from evangelicals and his first campaign event of 2020 was a speech for conservative Christians in Miami.

Minutes after Trump closed his remarks on Tuesday, the trial of the President’s accusation resumed on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue, where his legal team presented his defense. Trump had demanded that his legal team use his three days to provide a robust television defense of his actions and not only play for the 100 senators in the room, but also for the millions watching at home.

Although the acquittal of Trump by the senate controlled by the republicans is almost certain, his team has tried to minimize the political damage. And the president hopes to use deposition to disillusion his political base and independents by motivating deposition to come out in greater numbers this fall.

Jay Sekulow, one of his lawyers, used his time for the Senate to offer a list of the biggest hits against Trump’s enemies observed – from expelled FBI agents to secret federal courts – and to emphasize what he saw as politically driven maneuvering by the Democrats to expel the president.

“Danger, danger, danger,” he told senators. “That is political. You are being called upon to remove the duly elected president of the United States. That is what these accusation articles are asking for.”

White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, also part of the defense, added, “What they are asking you to throw away a successful president on the eve of an election, without basis, and in violation of the constitution.”

“Why should you not trust the American people with this decision? Why shred their ballots? “Cipollone said. “The elections are only months away. The American people have the right to elect their president. “

While Trump’s lawyers argued that the Democrats were trying to undo the last election, the president will focus on the following on Tuesday evening. For his first meeting since the Senate trial began, Trump did not travel to a battlefield in 2020 but to the Democratic stronghold of New Jersey.

The rally will be in support of Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who recently switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP after breaking ranks about deposition. Trump hosted Van Drew at the Oval Office last month and promised to hold a rally for him this fall.

The setting will be atypical for Trump: a coastal town in Jersey where people camped on the beach at night to get a seat in line for the rally that was held in a convention center on the boardwalk. Campaign officials were expecting a raw crowd, one that didn’t have many chances to see Trump in person and could draw votes from the nearby battlefield state of Pennsylvania.

Van Drew, who will attend the rally, has pledged his “immortal support” to Trump.

Trump celebrated Van Drew’s overflowing as a sign of tears in the Democratic Party over accusation, and he was expected to use the New Jersey rally to repaint the Senate process as a purely partisan procedure, assistants said.

Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press