A “very large” tax cut for middle-class Americans will be announced in the next 90 days, President Donald Trump said in an interview on Wednesday.

“We will make this permanent for the middle class,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business employee Maria Bartiromo from the World Economic Forum in Davis in Switzerland.

“We did a good job in healthcare. We gave up the individual mandate. People couldn’t do it, they couldn’t afford it, they didn’t want it,” said Trump. “You had to pay a number and you didn’t get any medical care. We have a plan that will be fantastic.”

Last week Trump’s economist Larry Kudlow said he was working on a “Tax Cuts 2.0” plan to be released later this summer to launch an election campaign in time for the 2020 election.

The tax cuts stand in opposition to the plans of the Democrats, who are seeking presidential nominations and proposing tax increases for expanded government services.

In a separate interview, CBC’s Trump told Joe Kernen that his government “is likely to cut taxes if you want to know the truth.”

“If you look at what we’ve done, we’ll cut taxes in half,” Trump said. “We made a lot more income than high taxes. Nobody can believe it. But we do get more income with the big tax cuts. I mean, you really paid 41% and we cut it down to.” 21%, and it’s a little lower than that. “

Trump added that cuts will be an “absolute priority” next year.

Similar posts:

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

,