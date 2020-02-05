Trump urges Congress to approve the infrastructure bill introduced by Barrasso

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, WYO – During his speech on the State of the Union on Tuesday, February 4, US President Donald Trump urged Congress to approve the US Transport Infrastructure Act of 2019.

John Barrasso, the American senator from Wyoming, introduced the legislation on July 29, 2019 and the bill was unanimously approved by the US Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works.

On 8 January 2020, Barrasso submitted a report on the legislation on behalf of that committee. His office says the bill would spend $ 287 billion on spending for five years. $ 259 million would be for a program to maintain and repair American roads and bridges.

“The president spoke loudly and clearly tonight about setting aside party politics to pass on a monumental American infrastructure plan,” Barrasso said in a press release following the State of the Union speech. “This is our moment. We have accepted a two-fold bill from my committee. It is the largest highway infrastructure bill in our history to rebuild our roads, highways and bridges. More importantly, it reduces the administrative burden so that we can build better, smarter, faster and cheaper.

The proposed legislation would, according to the US Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works, spend more than 27% more on infrastructure than in FAST Act.

“The legislation contains provisions to improve road safety, streamline project delivery, protect the environment and grow the economy,” the committee adds.