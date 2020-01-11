Mike Lee, a Republican senator from Utah, teamed up with Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders to test President Donald Trump’s ability to escalate military hostilities with Iran.

Lee is now co-sponsor of the legislation introduced by Sanders after last week’s Soleimani strike. The bill would end funding for new military actions launched by President Donald against Iran without congressional approval.

The news comes in the wake of Lee earlier in the week, angrily emerging from a confidential Trump administration briefing on General Qasem Soleimani’s strike. The senator said it was “the worst briefing I have seen, at least on a military issue, in the nine years that I have been in the United States Senate.”

Another loyal ally of the president, Republican MP for Florida Matt Gaetz, also made waves this week when he voted in favor of the resolution on war powers, a move that also aims to limit further military action by Trump against Iran without the consent of Congress.

Gaetz’s vote and his reported attempts to recruit other Republicans to sign the law did not go well in the White House. According to the Washington Post, a senior official said that Gaetz ‘decision was “super cool” and “somewhat reckless.” The same official went on to say that Gaetz is now withdrawn from the administration and will not receive any response to his calls, texts, or “smoke signals or his knees in the snow.”

Trump “fiercely complained about Gaetz” after the vote, so he could have his work cut out for him to fall back into the President’s good graces. However, the Post points out that Gaetz was called “Washington’s most deceptive congressman to Trump”, so even if a return is not in the cards, we can probably expect an appearance from Fox News making the Trump’s praise soon.