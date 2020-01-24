Trump unveils peace plan for Israel-Palestine

MIAMI / JERUSALEM (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he would release details of his long-delayed Middle East peace plan before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and campaigning opponent Benny Gantz will visit the White House next week ,

The political aspects of the peace initiative were closely monitored. Only the economic proposals were revealed.

Trump discussed the timing of the plan’s release with two architects of the plan, senior advisors Jared Kushner and Avi Berkowitz, on Air Force One when they returned to Washington from Switzerland on Wednesday.

Trump spoke to Air Force One reporters on their way to the Miami region for a political event. The Palestinians might initially react negatively to his plan, but “that’s actually very positive for them.”

“It’s a great plan,” said Trump, who will meet Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday. “It’s a plan that would really work.”

Vice President Mike Pence invited Netanyahu and Gantz to visit Jerusalem. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Trump would meet the two leaders separately or together.

The Trump peace proposal for the Middle East is a document that spans dozens of pages and deals in depth with sensitive political issues between Israel and the Palestinians, such as the status of Jerusalem.

US officials did not mention the Palestinian invitation, and Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said: “We warn Israel and the US government not to cross red lines.”

Trump said that his government spoke to the Palestinians “briefly” and would speak to them again “in a certain time”.

Netanyahu said he accepted the US invitation. His office said he would fly to the United States on Sunday. A Gantz spokesman did not answer the question of whether Gantz had accepted Trump’s invitation.

Netanyahu, a veteran right-wing Israeli leader, is facing political and legal problems at home – facing his third election in less than a year and was charged with criminal charges in November. He denies any wrongdoing.

Israel’s political analysts saw Trump’s invitation as a boost to Netanyahu, his right-wing ally.

Netanyahu’s main domestic rival, Gantz, a former centrist general, raised his objection to the publication of the peace plan ahead of the Israeli elections in March this week. He had previously raised objections to the vote.

LONG-TERM PLAN

Trump’s plan to end the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has been delayed several times in the past two years.

A source familiar with the peace team’s considerations said Netanyahu and Gantz are explaining the details to mitigate any suggestion that Trump might choose one Israeli candidate over another.

Trump is facing his own political clock, busy with his reelection offer in November, and couldn’t afford to wait months for Israel’s decision on who will be its next prime minister, the source said.

“If we waited, we could be in the same position in four months and never publish the plan,” said the source.

The policy proposal is the result of three years of work by Kushner, Berkowitz and former envoy Jason Greenblatt. At a conference in Bahrain last July, Kushner proposed a $ 50 billion economic plan for the Middle East.

Kushner and Berkowitz were to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia after attending the World Economic Conference in Davos, Switzerland this week, but decided to discuss the issue with Trump on his flight home, the source said.

The Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014, and the Palestinians declared Trump’s proposal dead before it was released.

The Trump administration has reversed decades of U.S. conflict policy and has not endorsed the two-state solution – the longstanding international formula that requires a Palestinian state to coexist with Israel.

It also recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved its message there. More recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in November that the United States no longer sees Israeli settlements in the West Bank lands as “contrary to international law.”

Palestinians and most of the international community consider the settlements to be contrary to international law. Israel denies this, citing historical, biblical and political ties to the country, as well as security needs.

During an election campaign last September, Netanyahu announced that he intended to annex the Jordan Valley, a large part of the West Bank occupied by Israel.

Israel conquered the West Bank in a 1967 war, and the Palestinians who signed tentative peace agreements with Israel in the 1990s are trying to become part of a future state.

Abbas’ Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-government in the West Bank, has publicly refused to deal politically with the Trump administration.

They fear that the plan will destroy their hopes for an independent state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.

Trump, who is seeking a second term in an election on November 3, faces his own problems at home. The Democrats are trying to overthrow the Republican President for impeachment and Congress handicap.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason in Miami and Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem; Additional reporting by Dan Williams, Ali Sawafta in Bethlehem and Steve Holland in Washington; Editing by Stephen Farrell and Howard Goller)