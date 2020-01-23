President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would release details of his long delayed Middle East peace plan before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his campaign opponent Benny Gantz visit the White House next week.

The political aspects of the peace initiative were closely monitored. Only the economic proposals were revealed.

Trump discussed the timing of the plan’s release with two architects of the plan, senior advisors Jared Kushner and Avi Berkowitz, on Air Force One when they returned to Washington from Switzerland on Wednesday.

Trump spoke to Air Force One reporters on their way to the Miami region for a political event. The Palestinians might initially react negatively to his plan, but “that’s actually very positive for them.”

“It’s a great plan,” said Trump, who will meet Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday. “It’s a plan that would really work.”

Vice President Mike Pence invited Netanyahu and Gantz to visit Jerusalem. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Trump would meet the two leaders separately or together.

The Trump peace proposal for the Middle East is a document that spans dozens of pages and deals in depth with sensitive political issues between Israel and the Palestinians, such as the status of Jerusalem.

US officials did not mention the Palestinian invitation, and Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said: “We warn Israel and the US government not to cross red lines.”

Trump said that his government spoke to the Palestinians “briefly” and would speak to them again “in a certain time”.

Netanyahu said he accepted the US invitation. His office said he would fly to the United States on Sunday. A Gantz spokesman did not answer the question of whether Gantz had accepted Trump’s invitation.

Netanyahu, a veteran right-wing Israeli leader, is facing political and legal problems at home – facing his third election in less than a year and was charged with criminal charges in November. He denies any wrongdoing.

Israel’s political analysts saw Trump’s invitation as a boost to Netanyahu, his right-wing ally.

Netanyahu’s main domestic rival, Gantz, a former centrist general, raised his objection to the publication of the peace plan ahead of the Israeli elections in March this week. He had previously raised objections to the vote.

LONG-TERM PLAN

Trump’s plan to end the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has been delayed several times in the past two years.

A source familiar with the peace team’s considerations said Netanyahu and Gantz are explaining the details to mitigate any suggestion that Trump might choose one Israeli candidate over another.

The policy proposal is the result of three years of work by Kushner, Berkowitz and former envoy Jason Greenblatt. At a conference in Bahrain last July, Kushner proposed a $ 50 billion economic plan for the Middle East.

Kushner and Berkowitz were to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia after attending the World Economic Conference in Davos, Switzerland this week, but decided to discuss the issue with Trump on his flight home, the source said.

The Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014, and the Palestinians declared Trump’s proposal dead before it was released.

The Trump administration has reversed decades of U.S. conflict policy and has not endorsed the two-state solution – the longstanding international formula that requires a Palestinian state to coexist with Israel.

It also recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved its message there. More recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in November that the United States no longer views Israeli settlements on the West Bank lands as “contrary to international law” [Hen Farrell and Howard Goller].

© 2020 Thomson / Reuters. All rights reserved.

,