Trump unveils new Space Force logo that outrages 'Star Trek' fan: NPR

The symbol for the newly formed Space Force has been largely ridiculed since its unveiling on Friday.

On the trip to the last border, there is a mock wave against President Trump, who revealed the logo of the US space force on Friday afternoon.

“After consulting with our great military leaders, designers, and others, I’m happy to be able to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the sixth division of our Magnificent Military!” Trump tweeted.

Luckily, it looks like many of these great leaders, “and others,” are likely – though subconsciously – influenced by Star Trek, since the design of its distinctive image is almost identical.

“THIS IS THE STARFLEET LOGO!” The New York Times reporter, Sopan Deb, quickly called out a text on Twitter.

“THE US GOVERNMENT MADE A THING FROM A TELEVISION SHOW AND IT’S THE OFFICIAL BRANCH OF THE MILITARY,” he continued.

To many critics it seems highly illogical that the similarities to the legendary patch of the beloved television show have not been changed in any way. The administration approved it and bravely went where television art designers were decades ago.

Actor George Takei, who played Sulu in the original version of the series, asked himself: “Is nothing sacred?” He also suggested that royalties might be due.

Within an hour of its grand unveiling, the design was stolen and ridiculed as an “obvious Star Trek Knockoff”.

“What’s next, Buzz Lightyear as your mascot?” A Twitter user asked.

Many others have expressed (possibly faked) concerns about copyright infringement.

“Well, now taxpayers can pay lawyers if you’re charged by Paramount and the Roddenberry Estate …” wrote Twitter user Ned Pyle.

“They are concerned with how history came about,” said Timothy Young, “Star Fleet will obviously be an offshoot of Space Force, so it makes sense that the current logo will eventually become the final logo.”

In an effort to defend the latest branding step, others have found that the new logo is not that new.

“For those excitedly tweeting that Trump stole the Star Trek logo !!!!”, the patch on the left was the existing Air Force Command logo. tweeted.

