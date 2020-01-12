Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters, in Persian

President Trump went on Twitter Saturday night to deliver a message of solidarity with Iranian anti-government protesters – and he did so in Farsi. Usually known for his erratic capitalization and misspellings on Twitter, the president made waves with the tweet, which was addressed to the “long-suffering Iranian people” and intervened after protests erupted in Tehran after the Iran’s admission that it had mistakenly killed a Ukrainian. passenger plane and killed the 176 people on board.

“I have been with you since the beginning of my presidency, and my administration will continue to support you,” said Trump. “We are following your protests closely and we are inspired by your courage.”

Trump sent two Farsi tweets about the protests, both with their English translations. In addition to expressing support for the protesters, the president also called on Iran to allow “human rights groups to monitor” the protests and warned against “another massacre of peaceful protesters”.

The tweets come after protests broke out in Tehran on Saturday, with thousands of people taking to the streets to demand government officials and even the supreme guide to get on the plane.

The Iranian armed forces announced on Saturday morning that their armed forces had accidentally shot down Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 after mistaking it for a “hostile target” as it headed for a Guardian “sensitive military center” the revolution. The plane was shot down amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, and only hours after Iranian forces fired missiles at Iraqi bases sheltering US troops in retaliation for the US air strike that killed the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in a tweet that “human error at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism has led to disaster,” according to an internal Armed Forces investigation.

Trump did not immediately respond to Zarif’s thinly veiled jab, and he spent much of Saturday’s day tweeting about his approval rating, his border wall, and the flaws of his political opponents before launching into action. in the growing protests in Tehran.

His harsh tone and Farsi tweets seemed a far cry from his warning to Iran just a week ago that the United States was ready to hit 52 sites in the country – including those “important to Iranian culture” – if American assets were damaged or injured.

Many social media have also questioned the sincerity of Trump’s tweets, noting that he had banned all Iranians from entering the United States in the first month of his presidency as part of a largely executive decree. known as the “Muslim ban”.

The Trump administration then updated the order to allow Iranians with student visas or cultural exchange visas into the country, but the Associated Press reported yesterday that the White House is currently considering an extension of the ban.

.