WASHINGTON – Amid tensions with Iran, President Donald Trump reported Wednesday on Twitter he has presented orders for the Navy to “shoot down and destroy” any Iranian gunboats found to be harassing U.S. ships.

A U.S. Navy video last week confirmed little Iranian quick boats coming shut to American warships as they operated in the northern Persian Gulf near Kuwait, with U.S. Military Apache helicopters.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and demolish any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump tweeted.

Trump did not cite a precise party in his tweet, or offer details. The White Residence experienced no fast comment.

The U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet referred concerns about the tweet to the Pentagon, which did not promptly react to a ask for for comment.

Trump’s tweet arrived after Iran’s Innovative Guard reported it had put the Islamic Republic’s very first navy satellite into orbit, radically unveiling what gurus described as a magic formula place program with a surprise launch Wednesday that came amid wider tensions with the United States.

The launched quickly raised issues amongst gurus on whether the technology utilized could assistance Iran build intercontinental ballistic missiles.

On Sunday, the Groundbreaking Guard acknowledged it had a tense experience very last week with U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf, but alleged without having presenting proof that American forces sparked the incident.

The Guard and the Navy routinely have tense encounters in the Persian Gulf and its slender mouth, the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of all oil passes.

Jon Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

