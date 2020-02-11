Trump Tweets “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Clip But Larry David “Could a F * ck” about MAGA Fans

The locked tweet on top of Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Monday evening is a 30-second clip of the 10th season premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which ran on HBO three weeks ago.

“STRONG BOYS FOR TRUMP!” The president of the United States wrote a bootleg video of the scene, in which Larry David drives his electric BMW through the streets of Los Angeles and almost an angry cyclist runs off the road.

“What the hell are you doing?” Asks the motorcyclist while Larry panics. “Motherfucker! What is going on? What are you trying to do, man? “After four more F-bombs from the motorcyclist, Larry rolls down his window and says,” I’m sorry, I didn’t see you. ”

The punchline comes when he puts on a red “Make America Great Again” hat and the motorcyclist smiles at him and says, “Be more careful next time, OK?”

But what the out-of-context clip cannot capture is the much bigger joke of the episode. If Trump had looked at the whole thing, he would realize that Larry uses the MAGA hat as a “great human defense”, something to help him get out of lunch with a man who irritates him or to make sure that no one is next takes place for him in the sushi bar.

The bit with the motorcyclist is actually the moment when the joke is turned upside down. Not only does the hat repel most people in David’s Hollywood circle, it also attracts maniacs on motorcycles who would otherwise violently attack him.

Later in the episode, explaining the idea to his manager Jeff, Larry jokes: “Look, if you are a celebrity, you can do anything you want” – have fun on Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood band in which the then reality – show host bragged about sexually abusive women.

And yet there are still people, such as the president, who somehow think that Larry David the real person, Larry David the Curb Your Enthusiasm character, or both actually join the MAGA crowd.

There are more than a few hints about how David really feels about the president, going back to the Saturday Night Live episode in the fall of 2015. During his monologue, David, who had already started Bernie Sanders in the show, played at that point, interrupted him to shout: “You are a racist!” David also made a number of comments in support of Sanders and said to the Democratic candidate: “it will be great for the country … terrible for me.”

And just a few weeks ago, David addressed the MAGA hat premiere in an interview on the 92Y in New York. When interviewer Michael Kay asked Seinfeld’s co-creator if he was worried about “alienating” Curb fans who happened to be Trump supporters with the storyline, David shook his head and shouted, “Alienate yourself!”

“Go, alienate, you have my blessing!” He added before giving a simpler answer: “No, I could fuck!”

Listen for more to Curb Your Enthusiasm star Jeff Garlin on the podcast The Last Laugh.

