Trump Tweets Bloomberg is a “racist”, then delete it

President Donald Trump called former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg “A total racist.”

Trump’s comments came in a tweet from Tuesday, which, according to Factbase, was soon deleted. The President had written: “WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST!”

The tweet was accompanied by an audio recording by Benjamin Dixon, who is referred to as the podcaster.

Bloomberg spoke to the Aspen Institute in 2015. In his speech, Bloomberg defended the controversial “stop and frisk” policy.

Bloomberg can hear: “Ninety-five percent of your murders – murderers and murder victims, fit one M.O. You can just take a description, Xerox and distribute it to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16-25. That’s true in New York, that’s true in practically every city (inaudible). And there is the real crime. You have to hand over weapons to the people who are killed. “

Brad Parscale, manager of the Trump campaign, tweeted on Tuesday: “#BloombergIsARacist.” In an undated radio interview, Parscale attached a tweet from another Bloomberg poster.

In the clip. Bloomberg says, “You keep saying, ‘Oh, that’s a disproportionate percentage of a certain ethnic group.’ That may be, but it is not a disproportionate percentage of those who call witnesses and victims murderers.

“In this case, by the way,” I think, “we stop disproportionately white too much and minorities too little.”

