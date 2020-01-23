Trump tweeted so violently during his impeachment that he broke a record

If you take a regular look at Donald Trump’s Twitter feed, you could be mistaken that the guy has too much time in his hands.

Almost every day marks a new tweet storm in Trump country, but on Wednesday – the second day of impeachment against the President – he took things to a whole new level.

According to factbase data tracking service, Trump outdid itself on January 22 and released the highest number of tweets in a single day since taking office.

And for your information, we have a recording on @realDonaldTrump from 4:25 p.m. Most of his presidency’s tweets are counted at 125. Most retweets ever at 110 and counting. End of the record year 2015 … pic.twitter.com/V9hLmN2lEu

– Factba.se (@FactbaseFeed) January 22, 2020

The last count included 142 tweets, of which 124 were retweets (the highest number of retweets since taking office).

He hasn’t quite surpassed his record of tweets a day (161, which he reset in 2015), but he definitely came in a close second place.

Oh, and if you were wondering about the hourly breakdown, it seemed like it was quite different from the record pace. He only managed 41 tweets between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., which apparently isn’t nearly his best.

To answer an in-depth question, 41 tweets in an hour (12-1 p.m. ET / 6-7 a.m. Davos) are not even in the top 5 of @realDonaldTrump. Most tweets in an hour were 58, 7-8 a.m. ET on 12.12.19 … 1 per 62 seconds. This was 1 per 88 seconds at Davos time #Themoreyouknow (up to 132 today)

– Factba.se (@FactbaseFeed) January 22, 2020

So what did the President tweet so relentlessly about?

First, a quick warning – all of these tweets weren’t necessarily from Trump. Some may have been posted very well by his social media team (and previous research has surely shown that more than one person has access to the @ realDonaldTrump account).

Either way, a quick look through yesterday’s feed shows that it was a fairly normal fare, with retweets from people like @TeamTrump, @GOP, @WhiteHouse, and the occasional conspiratorial memes from Dan Scavino, the social media director of the White House.

Not surprisingly, impeachment was also a high priority. Throughout the day, Trump retweeted various representatives and senators, including his dear friend Ted Cruz (you know, the guy he regularly referred to as “Lyin ‘Ted” in the campaign).

Maybe 2020 is the year Trump runs 200 tweets in one day? We believe he has it all.