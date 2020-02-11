Trump travels to Dover AFB to honor two soldiers killed in an inside attack on Afghanistan

President Donald Trump and members of his government traveled to Delaware for the Dover Air Force on Monday evening to transfer the remains of two Army Special Forces soldiers killed in an insider attack in Afghanistan on Saturday.

Sgt.Javier Jaguar Gutierrez and Sgt.Antonio Rey Rodriguez, both 28, were assigned to the 3rd Battalion of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

The two soldiers were killed on Saturday when an Afghan soldier opened fire on a United States-Afghan special operations team that met with district leaders in the country’s Nangarhar province.

Six US soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan since the beginning of the year.

From left, Army General Counsel, James McPherson, President Donald Trump, Army Chief of Staff, James C. McConville, Vice President Mike Pence, Sgt.Maj.Michael Grinston and Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist (Associated Press / Steve Ruark)