A double Russian-American citizen who found himself at the center of allegations of interference by the Kremlin during the 2016 presidential election created a new non-profit organization to fight against the political defamation of his former compatriots.

Rinat Akmetshin is a Washington-based lobbyist and former Soviet military officer whose 2016 meeting with the hands of the Trump campaign, including the president’s son and son-in-law, was a subject of major interest to investigators on the Russian electoral interference. Last week, he officially incorporated the nonprofit Russian-American Defamation League, according to the District of Columbia archives.

The specific plans of the nonprofit were not immediately clear. Neither Akhmetshin nor his lawyer responded to requests for comment. But the group’s formation comes as Akhmetshin tries to support legal action against a prominent Kremlin critic who dubbed him a Russian spy, allegations that caught fire after Akhmetshin’s June 2016 meeting with key figures Trump’s campaign assistants were revealed the following year.

Akhmetshin formed the Russian-American Anti-Defamation League on January 16, according to D.C. records. The group is based at its Washington home.

The group’s formation came months after Akhmetshin appealed the federal court’s dismissal of his defamation lawsuit against Bill Browder, a businessman who campaigned worldwide to punish corrupt officials in the Russian government. Browder called Akhmetshin “Russian intelligence good” and “Russian GRU officer” in a number of tweets which Akhmetshin said were defamatory. He sued in 2018 in federal court in Washington. is currently on hold.

Akhmetshin played an important role in the controversy surrounding Russian interference in the 2016 elections and in the investigation of the Trump campaign’s knowledge or solicitation. He was one of two Russian nationals who met with Trump’s aides, including Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. in the summer of 2016 after promising damaging information about Hillary Clinton, Trump’s opponent.

After the Mueller investigation ended and found no evidence of the Trump campaign’s collusion with the Russian government, Akhmetshin told ABC News that the case “hit me hard financially and led to baseless personal attacks. “

After the revelation of its meeting on the Trump Tower, the New York Times reported that Akhmetshin “had an association with a former deputy head of a Russian spy service, the FSB, and a history of work for close allies of President Vladimir V. Putin “. Last year, BuzzFeed News reported that financial investigators had reported a number of suspicious payments to Akhmetshin at the time of the Trump Tower meeting.

Akhmetshin and Natalia Veselnitskaya, the other Russian who attended the Trump Tower meeting, also worked with opposition research firm Fusion GPS to dig Browder’s business operations in Russia on behalf of a sanctioned Russian company . This work coincided with Fusion’s efforts to dig up the dirt on Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Akhmetshin was paid $ 60,000 last year to help lobby efforts on behalf of a former Kazakh government official accused of defrauding the country out of millions.

