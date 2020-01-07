Trump took a reckless gamble even when Ronald Reagan died

Loading...

We therefore learn from the New York Times that Donald Trump chose the most extreme option that the military presented to him and decided to withdraw Qassem Soleimani. “Senior Pentagon officials,” reports the newspaper, “were amazed.”

I would love to know who these people were and why they were stunned. People in public office, I have learned over the years, have an incredible capacity for self-delusion and false assurance, on the part of German ministers who thought that bringing Hitler into government would make him behave in a manner more responsible to these generals, to a thousand other clowns in between.

And now Donald Trump and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff want us to believe that the threat to the United States was imminent? Without giving us details? I don’t know General Mark Milley’s relationship to the truth so far, but we certainly know that of Trump, and that tells us – not surprisingly but sadly enough – that we would be idiots at do not assume that the President of the United States is lying.

I was thinking over the weekend about the most dramatic way to express where we are, and this is it: this is an exact situation without precedent in recent American history because we have been doing it for decades we launched an attack like this against an opponent who has a clear ability to fight back.

And Iran definitely has that. Its armed forces have more than 500,000 men, making it the eighth in the world. It has a relative lack of air power compared to its competitors Israel and Saudi Arabia, but it probably has the largest missile forces in the Middle East. It has armed drones and vast cybernetic capabilities. It has its well-known militias around the Middle East and can use these militias to launch attacks against light targets of American personnel or allies like Israel in the region. It has the capacity to stifle the Strait of Hormuz (i.e. the flow of much of the world’s oil supply). Adam Rawnsley of the Daily Beast detailed the countless ways Iran could react, the ways we feel.

The United States has obviously engaged in many military adventures over the years. But there is also a certain military adventurism in which we have not engaged: we tend to choose people who are not our size. This was true during the Cold War. We have avoided direct confrontation with the Soviet Union, although we have of course armed our adversaries in Third World hotspots in proxy wars that have claimed many lives. And we never attacked China, although we fought them directly once, in Korea.

The history of American adventurism is not proud in many ways, and today we rightly criticize the installation of right-wing dictators, etc., but at least there was one thing that we didn’t haven’t done. In recent decades, we have not dramatically hit opponents who have the ability to fight back in spectacular fashion. Now, you could say, of course not, it would have been suicidal. But if you know this story, you know that there were many right wing hawks who wanted us to invade Russia in 1945 or “red” China in 1951.

But we did not do it. You can browse the whole story. Ronald Reagan invaded Grenada; but when 241 Marines were killed in Beirut in 1983, he spoke a lot but did nothing to risk increasing the chances of a real war. The real opponent then? Interestingly and ironically, Iran.

In the post-Cold War era, the habit of going after the skinny kid may have become more pronounced. George H.W. Bush’s little war was against Panama, and his great war was against an enemy, Iraq, who really didn’t have the capacity to hurt the United States. Bill Clinton had a little intervention in Haiti, and then he chased Slobodan Milosevic, a monster, but no one thought he could do anything in the United States. George Bush Jr., like his father, invaded Iraq, a country that could not fight back directly against us (this war has become an epic horror show, of course, but for other reasons).

No, whatever mistakes we made, whatever wrongs we made, we were always at least smart enough not to directly provoke an actor who had the power to harm us.

Until last week.

It was a first. The only form of restraint that we have constantly shown is now thrown out the window. It is a decision that sets a precedent in the world that calls for more anarchy and revenge.

Trump therefore stupidly gave us a moment of real historic importance here. For decades, right-wing hawks have been told to strike first, regardless of the size of the opponent – they will show strength and the opponent will wither. Everyone has said for decades that this is crazy – the strike will only encourage reprisals and lead to a spiral of violence. But because we have never struck an adversary with much reciprocal power, the debate has always remained hypothetical.

Now it’s real. If Iran does nothing and Trump is right, well, it’s good for him and for the world, which is a better place without Soleimani. But I don’t see anyone expecting it. It seems much more likely that Trump is wrong. Let’s just hope that he is not disastrously mistaken.

