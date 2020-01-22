US President Donald Trump and the youthful climate activist Greta Thunberg renewed their environmental leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Mr. Trump used a speech in front of the forum, the main topic of which is sustainability, to expose climate prophets of the doom.

Without naming Ms. Thunberg, who was in the Swiss ski resort, he called for a rejection of “Predictions of the Apocalypse” and said the US would defend its economy.

Less than an hour later, the young Swede responded to the fire in her own speech, telling political leaders that the world is “on fire in case you didn’t notice anything”.

At the annual summit of decision-makers in the world, which takes place in a Swiss ski area, environmental degradation is at the top of the agenda.

“Our house is still burning,” Ms. Thunberg repeated her remarks at the annual conference of the World Economic Forum a year ago.

“Her inactivity is fueling the flames,” added the young activist in her last back and forth with the 73-year-old president.

Donald Trump leaves the forum on Tuesday. Photo: Getty

Trump announced that the United States would join an existing trillion tree planting initiative, but also spoke extensively about the economic importance of oil and gas, calling climate change activists “pessimistic” and “heirs to the foolish fortune tellers of yesterday”.

Ms. Thunberg replied by pointing to “empty words and promises” from world leaders.

“You say children shouldn’t be worried … don’t be so pessimistic and then nothing, silence.”

Ms. Thunberg previously asked the heads of state and government to listen to young activists.

“I am not a person who can complain about not being heard,” she said, making the audience laugh on the first day of the annual WEF meeting.

“The science and voice of young people are not the focus of the conversation, but they have to be.”

Several young activists traveled to Davos this year in the footsteps of Thunberg.

One of the “climate heroes” celebrated by the WEF is Irish teenage scientist Fionn Ferreira, who developed a solution to prevent microplastics from entering the oceans.

This includes the South African climate activist Ayakha Melithafa [17] and the Canadian Autum Peltier, who has been committed to protecting water since she was eight years old.

-with AAP