Trump throws fuel on dangerous QAnon conspiracy theory

Donald Trump used his Twitter account to detonate critics, pressure potential witnesses against him and threaten to detonate North Korea. But for believers in the bizarre pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory, Trump's Twitter account serves a more crucial purpose, with his QAnon fan retweets offering them the proof they badly need that their ridiculous conspiracy theory is real. .

QAnon believers are convinced that Trump is secretly at war with cannibal pedophiles in the Democratic Party, a theory so disturbing and powerful that the FBI considers it a potential source of domestic terrorism. Two QAnon believers have been charged with murders that appear to be motivated by their beliefs in conspiracy theory, including the murder of a mafia boss, while others have committed acts of vandalism or even closed a bridge with an armored truck. Believers in Pizzagate's conspiracy theory, which was integrated into QAnon, fired shots and tried to burn down a Washington pizzeria.

Yet at the end of last week, Trump or someone with access to his account retweeted a support message containing the hashtag "WWG1WGA", a reference to a QAnon currency. In total, Trump retweeted QAnon fans more than twenty times on the same day.

Trump's Twitter activity has provided new fuel for QAnon fans, who are convinced, among other things, that Trump is about to arrest and execute the best Democrats in Guantanamo Bay. QAnon's Twitter accounts and message boards have grabbed Trump's retweets as a tacit recognition of the validity of their conspiracy theory, while retweets have also provided QAnon Trump's promoters with increased access to tens of millions of new ones. potential believers.

"It is more eye-catching," Roy Davis, a QAnon promoter known to believers as "Captain Roy" and co-author of a book tops the list, told The Daily Beast. Amazon pushing the conspiracy theory.

It was not the first time that Trump has pushed QAnon on its more than 68 million followers. In November, Media Matters counted more than thirty times that Trump had retweeted believers from QAnon, a number that has grown steadily since then.

It was also not the first time that Trump or his campaign spoke of QAnon in a way that has been seen by conspiracy theory believers as proof that it is real. In July, Trump invited the promoters of QAnon and other social media figures to the White House for a "social media summit." announcement, apparently accidentally.

But QAnon believers, some of whom have alienated friends and family for their conspiracy theory, are particularly desperate for validation of the president himself – or, what is backed up, of his Twitter account. This makes Trump's retweets particularly effective at further anchoring their beliefs.

"They're certainly also encouraged by Trump repeatedly retweeting QAnon accounts," Travis View, a podcaster who tracks QAnon's reach, told The Daily Beast. "They claim that Trump would never retweet pro-Q accounts if there was nothing at Q."

It's unclear how Trump decides which messages to retweet, and he might just be unaware of the greater importance of lending his approval to a conspiracy theory. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

But not everyone at Trumpworld is so silent. On Monday evening, Trump campaign manager Jessie Jane Duff tore up QAnon believers who were celebrating the rapper and actor Ice-T's use of an apparently accidental QAnon meme in a tweet.

"I know we in the campaign don't support Q and its weird nonsense for people who need to believe something," Duff tweeted. "Q is so absurd, why should the president recognize it when NO ONE cares? This is not a campaign problem. this is not an economic problem. This is a problem for people who wish to be informed based on irrelevant or anonymous sources on irrelevant websites. "

Duff quickly deleted his tweets criticizing the conspiracy theory in the face of a wave of Twitter attacks from QAnon fans.

Davis, co-author of the QAnon book, sees Trump's retweets as a new assertion that the global underground world imagined by QAnon fans is more than a plot. If QAnon was wrong, in the minds of Davis and other QAnon believers, why would the President promote it on Twitter?

Davis recently refurbished his Corvette with a giant "Q" on the hood, using the profits from his book QAnon. Now he thinks that the windfall linked to Trump's QAnon could send him to Washington.

"The best case is that we get a medal at the White House," said Davis.