Trump Thinks Report Was Incorrect on Illness of Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump on Thursday threw additional chilly water on stories that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely unwell, but declined to say if he had been in contact with officials there.

“I think the report was incorrect,” Trump claimed at a daily White House briefing, including that he experienced listened to it was dependent on “previous files.”

Trump had claimed on Tuesday that he might make contact with North Korean officers to inquire about Kim but gave no indication on Thursday he had accomplished so. The two leaders have had standard communications about the earlier pair of decades.

“We have a very good connection with North Korea, I have a superior relationship with Kim Jong Un and I hope he’s okay,” Trump mentioned.

Every day NK, a Seoul-centered internet site, claimed on Monday that Kim, who is considered to be about 36, was recovering following undergoing a cardiovascular technique on April 12. It cited one particular unnamed resource in North Korea. The point out-controlled media in North Korea has been silent on Kim’s whereabouts.

Two South Korean authorities officers turned down a subsequent CNN report citing an unnamed U.S. formal expressing that the United States was “monitoring intelligence” that Kim was in grave hazard just after surgical procedures.

On Tuesday, Trump, who held unprecedented summits with Kim in 2018 and 2019 in an endeavor to persuade him to give up his nuclear weapons, stated the studies experienced not been confirmed and he did not put much credence in them.

Kim is a third-era hereditary chief who principles North Korea with an iron fist, coming to electricity following his father Kim Jong Il died in 2011 from a coronary heart attack.

The U.S. government’s most up-to-date information on the North Korean management is that Kim still remains out of sight and there is a dearth of reputable information about the reasons for his absence, according to a supply acquainted with recent intelligence reporting and analysis.

U.S. officers acknowledge Kim does have a heritage of health and fitness challenges and is chubby, and say that this does at minimum increase a credible possibility he has experienced some form of overall health disaster, the supply claimed.

But they do not regard theories that Kim has experienced a heart attack or some other serious health and fitness setback as confirmed, and said he has disappeared from public check out for prolonged intervals in the previous.

U.S. authorities experts do not imagine Kim’s influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, is a shoo-in to do well him were being he to die. They think there is “no clear” designated successor in the function that Kim dies, the supply said.

