By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) – President Donald Trump wanted to sell the United States to the global business community on Tuesday and said at an economic conference in the Swiss Alps that the economic turnaround in the US was “downright spectacular”.

Trump spoke before the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, hours before his historic impeachment process in the U.S. Senate returned in Washington.

Trump reminded the audience that when he spoke here at the beginning of his presidency two years ago, “I told you that we had made the big American comeback.”

“Today I am proud to say that the United States is in the midst of an economic recovery the world has never seen before,” said the President.

Trump’s attendance at the annual gathering of political and business elites in the Alpine ski area will offer a striking split-screen moment in a presidency they are familiar with. The two-day Swiss visit will test Trump’s ability to balance his anger at the indictment with a desire to take a leadership role on the world stage.

There was speculation that Trump would cancel the trip due to the Senate trial, but adjutants said he continued to focus on getting results for the American people.

Climate issues should be a main topic of the forum and “Act on Climate” was written in the snow in the landing zone where Trump’s Marine One helicopter was based in Davos.

Trump announced in a speech to the assembly that the United States will join the Economic Forum initiative to plant 1 trillion trees around the world. The initiative aims to mobilize an online community to advance reforestation and to grow trees that can help mine excess carbon dioxide, which is often caused by the burning of fossil fuels. According to its website 1t.org, the construction initiative is intended to increase the reforestation of companies, governments and philanthropists.

But he spent most of his speech saying that his presidency was great for the US economy.

“America is flourishing. America is blooming and yes, America is winning again like never before, ”Trump said before speaking about a newly signed trade agreement with China and an upcoming trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Trump also spoke of record-high unemployment, stock market gains and millions of unemployed.

Trump planned to meet with world leaders and business people after the speech.

When Trump showed up for his second appearance at the conference, he was supposed to fly back to Washington on Wednesday, which is being used by the impeachment process.

The democratically controlled house charged the Republican president with abuse of power and congressional congression last month after it was revealed that he had urged the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat and a political rival to Trump. Trump withheld foreign aid approved by Congress from the Eastern European nation and used the prospect of an oval office meeting as a lever.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and argues that Democrats want to remove him from office because they know they can’t deny him re-election in November. Trump would be forced to leave office if convicted, but the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to acquit him.

The White House has not named any of the business leaders Trump will meet with. However, it is said to hold talks with leaders of Iraq, Pakistan, Switzerland and the self-governing Kurdish region of Iraq, as well as with the founder of the forum, Tuesday and Wednesday, the White House said.

Trump will also have his first meeting with the new President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the first woman to hold this position.

This meeting could be the most important one, said analyst Matt Goodman, given the many disagreements between Trump and Europe over tax and trade policies, like a new digital levy from the French that will force American technology giants like Amazon and Google to pay.

“It is new and impressive,” said Goodman, who studies international economic policy as a senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

He predicted a difficult year for US-EU relations.

Trump has cleared the French tax and his government has announced plans to introduce retaliatory tariffs of up to 100% on cheese, wine, lipstick, and other French imports. France has threatened to resist.

After speaking to Trump on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that they had a “great discussion” about the digital tax and were “working together on a good deal to avoid tariff escalation.” Trump later tweeted Macron and added, “Excellent!”

The United States has also threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs on European planes, cheese, wine, and other goods worth $ 7.5 billion to fight subsidies for Airbus, a competitor of the Chicago-based Boeing Co.

Trump has tried to wrest the EU’s trade concessions by threatening tariffs on German cars, including BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Trump is the third American president to face impeachment in the Senate after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Johnson and Clinton were acquitted by the Senate.

There are precedents for an accused US guide to travel internationally. Clinton visited Japan, South Korea, Israel and the Palestinian Authority during his impeachment for an affair with a White House intern. He traveled to Jordan for the funeral of King Hussein in February 1999, just a few days before he was acquitted.

Two days after the acquittal, Clinton traveled to Mexico on a state visit.

Trump is planning his first visit to India in late February, likely after completing his impeachment process. He has also talked about going to Beijing soon, though he has not provided any dates to open a new round of trade talks with China.

