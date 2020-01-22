GDP growth in the United States would have risen closer to 4% if the impact of the Federal Reserve rate hikes hadn’t stopped, President Donald Trump said in an interview in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

“It was a big mistake that shouldn’t have happened,” Trump told CNBC’s Joe Kernen. “It shouldn’t have happened. But it’s one of those things. But we had Boeing. We had the big strike with General Motors. We had things that are very unusual.”

In addition, the United States was hit by “incredibly strong storms,” ​​Trump said. Trump also said the stock market would come with even higher interest rates if the Fed didn’t raise rates so quickly before cutting them three times in 2019.

“If it hadn’t been for the huge rise in interest rates, we would probably have been close to 4%,” Trump said. “And I could see 5,000 to 10,000 more points on the Dow. But that was a killer when they increased the rate. It was just a big mistake and they admit it. They admit it. I was right. I agree not too. ” I don’t want to be right, but I was right. “

Trump has often beaten up the Fed and its chairman, Jerome Powell, for raising interest rates, which he claims have come too quickly. Trump nominated Powell in November 2017; In 2018, the Fed raised interest rates four times.

The president also told Kernan that he was “so disappointed with Boeing” and that his problems with the 737 Max could have an impact of more than half a point on the country’s GDP.

Trump called Boeing a “very disappointing company. This is one of the big companies in the world, let’s say a year ago, and then things suddenly happen. I’m so disappointed with Boeing. It had a tremendous impact. You know, if you are about growth speaking, it’s so big that some people say it’s more than half a point of GDP. Boeing, a big, big disappointment for me. Big disappointment. “

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, told CNBC on Tuesday that it predicts 3% GDP growth in 2020 and that the Trump years have led to a “mini-upward cycle” in which growth of 1, 5% to 2%.

“We had almost 4%, then the Fed tightened,” said Kudlow.

