The White House team of lawyers opened their case to acquit President Trump on the basis of one sentence: Adam Schiff didn’t tell you.

Although Trump’s defense team only spoke for about two hours on Saturday morning, they invoked that phrase over and over.

The main Democrats ’prosecutor, they argued, took 24 hours to plead his case, but did not mention that when Trump called on July 25 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the president simply reminded his counterpart that the United States was doing unjustly more than the Europeans for Security in Ukraine. “We are doing a lot for Ukraine,” said Trump, “We are spending a lot of effort and a lot of time.”

Schiff did not reveal, they said, that a key witness – the United States. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland – assumed that there was a counterpart between US security assistance and a Ukrainian investigation to unearth the dirt on Trump’s rivals, based on everything he knew. But, they said, Sondland was never directly informed of any consideration.

And Schiff certainly did not reveal, said presidential lawyer Jay Sekulow, that Trump had also refused aid to other countries, and the Democrat also did not mention that Trump had good reason to be wary of official Washington after being “investigated” by Robert Mueller. .

Before Saturday’s arguments, there had been some concern among Democrats for the moment that the Trump defense team would go to the Senate floor and make their case seriously. The brands said they would pursue a caustic and scorched earth approach – the type preferred by their customers.

The four lawyers who spoke for Trump – who took advantage of the rare weekend session to offer a brief overview of their arguments to come during a longer presentation on Monday – did not look like or looked very much like a panel to Fox News, much to the relief of some. Democratic legislators.

But in their choice of rhetoric and topics, it was clear that Trump’s attorneys sought to change the channel from the indictment that Schiff and his fellow managers had led in the past three days. The point was to sow the notion that there is another side to the story of impeachment – not one that makes Trump’s behavior questionable but blameless, as some Republicans have dared, but one that completely exonerates him .

In addition, the White House team used a client’s favorite argument: that the Democrats who depose him are the ones who are making the real electoral interference, not him.

“It would violate our Constitution. It would violate our history. It would violate our obligations to the future. “

The Democrats, said White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, are determined to commit “the most massive interference in an election in American history.”

“We cannot allow that to happen,” Cipollone told the 100 senators who listened to him. “It would violate our Constitution. It would violate our history. It would violate our obligations to the future. More importantly, it would violate the sacred trust that the American people have placed in you. “

For Democrats, it was clear who the message was for – and others touching other Trump favorites, such as monitoring his 2016 campaign -.

“I think they are doing this to make the president happy,” said Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA). “I think they want to make the president smile, or laugh, or tweet, or something.”

Senate Republicans, however, were clearly pleased that the time was right for the White House to present its case. The last three consecutive days of Democratic arguments seemed alternately frustrating and boring. As the four Trump lawyers sketched their case, the Republicans were visibly engaged and ready in turn with just indignation.

When Trump’s lawyer Michael Purpura released a clip showing Sondland’s remarks that he assumed there was counterpart, GOP senators chuckled in disbelief and shook their heads. Several nodded while the presentations were made.

“It was refreshing,” said Senator Mike Braun (R-IN). And Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) said that White House lawyers were speaking directly to senators, instead of the Democrats, who he said seemed to be organizing their cases so that they could be picked up by cable viewers . “It was a real effort, I think, to bring us closer to the gravity of the situation with us and to fill the gaps.”

“They are asking you to do something that no Senate has ever done … And they are asking you to do it without any evidence.”

– Pat Cipollone

The presentation, which was hailed as solid not only by Republicans but also by Democrats like Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), gave Republicans hoping for a speedy trial and Trump’s acquittal more coverage to push for rejection of witnesses and additional documents. Four Republicans are required to join all Democrats in order to issue a subpoena for any new material.

“I am more resolved to end this matter now with my vote,” said Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) To reporters after the meeting ended on Saturday. “It is better for our country to vote on the established record.”

Although Graham was almost never on the fence, other Republicans whose votes were seen to be at stake seemed closer than ever to closing the door on a longer trial with new evidence. GOP senator Joni Ernst, to be re-elected in Iowa in November, said at the end of the trial that she was bending to vote no on new evidence.

To justify it, Ernst turned to a now familiar argument: if the Democrats’ case was so good, they shouldn’t need more evidence.

This is something the Trump defense team reinforced in his remarks – repeatedly pointing out that the Democrats’ case was fragile because House investigators did not hear more people in direct contact with Trump .

“One thing that occurred to me was that they said there was no witness they had so far who had direct contact with the president. I would love hear Mulvaney and Bolton. “

– Joe Manchin

“They are asking you to do something that no Senate has ever done,” Cipollone said of the Democrats. “And they ask you to do it without any evidence.”

The White House, of course, fought the Democrats’ subpoena and requests for evidence – including testimony from officials who spoke directly with Trump – tooth and nail to protect him.

The defense team, Kaine said, had inadvertently “presented the most powerful case that can be made for the need for witnesses and documents.”

And Manchin, who said he found Saturday’s arguments convincing, nevertheless told CNN “one thing that kept in my mind was that they said there was no witness that they had so far who has been in direct contact with the President. I would love to hear from Mulvaney and Bolton. “

Senators will vote on whether or not to call new witnesses after the president’s team has finished their business and questions are put to both parties. Many say they reserve judgment or public comment until the Trump team completes its case on Monday or Tuesday.

But for the president, two hours on Saturday had already done the trick.

“Any honest person watching the Senate trial today could see how unfairly I was treated,” Trump tweeted. “It should never happen again!”

.