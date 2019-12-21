Trump takes big win after launching Space Force – National

Loading...

President Donald Trump celebrated the launch of Space Force on Friday, the first new military service in over 70 years.

With the signing of the National Defense Authorization Act 2020, which also includes the Space Force, Trump won one of his top national security priorities two days after his impeachment.

It is part of a $ 1.4 trillion government spending package – including the Pentagon budget – that continually funds Trump's US-Mexico border fence and reverses unpopular and unenforceable automatic spending cuts on defense and domestic programs.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with General Jay Raymond after he signs the letter of his appointment as Chief of Space for the U.S. Space Command at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., On December 20, 2019.

Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press

"Space is the new war zone in the world," Trump said Friday during a signing ceremony at Andrews Joint Base just outside of Washington. “Among the serious threats to our national security, American superiority in space is critical. And we are leading, but we are not leading enough, and shortly we will be leading a lot. "

Later on Friday, when he flew to his Florida resort with Air Force One, Trump signed a law that will fund the entire government until September 30.

Space Force has been a reliable applause at Trump's political rallies, but for the military, it is seen more soberly as a confirmation of the need to organize more effectively to defend U.S. interests in space – especially for satellites used for navigation and communication , Space Force is not designed or designed to launch combat troops into space.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters on Friday: "Our dependence on space-based capabilities has increased dramatically, and space has become a war zone of its own today." Mission.

Space has become increasingly important for the US economy and everyday life. For example, the Global Positioning System offers navigation services for both the military and the civilian population. The constellation of around two dozen orbiting satellites is controlled from the 50th space wing from an operations center at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado.

In a February report, the Pentagon said China and Russia had made great efforts to develop technologies that could enable them to disrupt or destroy American and Allied satellites in a crisis or conflict.

"The United States faces serious and growing challenges to its freedom to operate in space," the report said.

When he publicly directed the Pentagon to work towards a space force in June 2018, Trump spoke of the military space mission as part of a broader vision of achieving American dominance in space.

Trump got his space force, which many Democrats rejected. But it is not in the "separate but same" version that he wanted.

Instead of being a dedicated military division like the Navy, Army, and Air Force, the Space Force is administered by the Air Force secretary.

The law stipulates that the four-star general who will lead the Space Force under the title of Chief of Space Operations must be a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but not in the Space Force's first year. Trump said his leader would be Air Force General John W. Raymond, the commander of the U.S. Space Command.

Space Force is the first new military service since the separation of the Air Force from the Army in 1947. Space Force will deliver the armed forces of the United States Space Command, a separate organization founded earlier this year as the supervisor of military space operations.

The division of responsibilities and assets between Space Force and Space Command has not been fully elaborated.

The Space Force will be tiny compared to its sister services. It will initially have approximately 200 employees and a first-year budget of $ 40 million. The Army, the largest military service, has around 480,000 active soldiers and a budget of around $ 181 billion. The Pentagon spends approximately $ 14 billion annually on space operations, the majority of which is in the Air Force budget.

Kaitlyn Johnson, a space policy expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, sees the creation of Space Force as an important step, but doubts that it will be as significant as Trump's government officials suspect.

Vice President Mike Pence has touted Space Force as "the next big chapter in our armed forces history". And Esper called this an "epic moment" in recent American military history earlier this week.

President Donald Trump poses for a photo after he signs the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020 at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., December 20, 2019, before going to Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Florida , travels.

Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press

According to Johnson, if the Democrat wins the White House next November, the Democrats' opposition to making the Space Force its own branch of the military could be curtailed or even dissolved.

"I think that's a legitimate concern," she said. "Just because it's legally established doesn't mean it can't be lifted," she added. It's time to find your way around the wider military bureaucracy.

Some MPs had spoken out for a space force before Trump entered the White House, but his legislative request gave the proposal more momentum.

Trump's first Secretary of Defense, Jim Mattis, was initially taken with the idea and argued against adding new layers of potentially expensive bureaucracy. Matti's successor Esper supported Space Force. In September, he said we would allow a squad of warriors to be properly organized, trained and equipped to ward off aggression and, if necessary, fight and win in space. The next big fight could very well be a launch in space, and the US military has to be ready. "

