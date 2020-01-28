Trump supports Pompeo against NPR, criticizes CNN and Fox News

NEW YORK, NY. – President Donald Trump supported Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pompeo’s fight against National Public Radio on Tuesday and spread more media criticism, one goal being known and the other less well known.

Trump introduced Pompeo to an announcement of the government’s Middle East peace plan in the East Room and said it was “very impressive” that he received a standing ovation from the White House workers and guests.

“This reporter couldn’t have done a very good job for you,” said the president. “I think you did a really good job on her.”

NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly upset Pompeo on Friday with a short interview. He then reportedly abused her in his office. The State Department subsequently announced on Monday that NPR reporter Michele Kelemen would not be allowed on Pompeo’s upcoming trip to Europe and Central Asia. NPR made no immediate statement on the President’s statements on Tuesday.

The previous Tuesday, the president tweeted an insult to CNN’s Don Lemon, who received some criticism in conservative media for hosting a segment over the weekend in which two of his guests mocked the “Rube demo” Trump supported.

Trump also tweeted criticism of his favorite Fox News Channel network for trying to be “politically correct” by discussing the impeachment of the network by a Democratic senator. He also said that Fox’s Chris Wallace, who challenged a Fox employee on Monday for failing to clarify her facts in a discussion about impeachment witnesses, should not be on the network.

“What the hell happened to Fox News?” Trump tweeted. “Only I know!”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.