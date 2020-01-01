Trump suggests some flavored vapes may be withdrawn from the market

Loading...

(Shutterstock)

PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) – President Donald Trump said the federal government will soon announce a new strategy to combat vaping of minors, promising: "We will protect our families, we will protect our children and we will protect the industry. "

Trump was vague on what the plan would entail, but suggested that "certain flavors" of cartridge-based electronic cigarettes would be taken off the market "for a period of time."

The Wall Street Journal announced on Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration would ban the sale of most flavored electronic cigarettes, such as those sold by Juul and NJOY. Pods of electronic cigarettes formulated to taste tobacco or menthol would still be permitted.

The Journal also reported that tank vaping systems, which are less popular among teens, would still allow users to mix custom flavors. The Journal's report cited anonymous "people familiar with the case".

In September, Trump and his key health officials said they would soon sweep away virtually all flavored electronic cigarettes on the market because of their appeal to young children and teens. But that effort stopped after the vaping lobbyists backed off and White House advisers told Trump that the ban could cost him votes with vaping adults.

Starting in May, all electronic cigarettes will be subject to an FDA review. Only those who can demonstrate a benefit to American public health will be allowed to remain on the market.

On Tuesday, Trump suggested that the ban on flavored electronic cigarettes could be temporary. "I hope that if everything is safe they will return to the market very quickly," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he was hosting a New Years Eve party.

"People died from it, they died from vaping," said the Republican president. "We think we understand why. But we are doing a very comprehensive review and we hope everything will be back on the market very, very soon. "

In Florida, Trump added, "Look, vaping can be good from the point of view – you look at e-cigarettes, you quit smoking. If you can quit smoking, this is a big advantage. So we think we're going to get it back on the market very, very quickly. "