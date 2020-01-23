Trump suffers from birth tourism and makes it harder for pregnant women to get a visa - The Sun

The TRUMP administration has imposed new visa rules to restrict pregnant women traveling to the United States from giving birth so that their children can get US citizenship, a practice known as “birth tourism”.

Applicants are denied a tourist visa unless they can prove that they have to come to the US for medical reasons – not just because they want their child to have a passport.

Pregnant women will not get a tourist visa if they are determined by consular officers to come to the US mainly to give birth

President Trump has renounced the practice of birth tourism and threatened to stop it, but scientists and members of his government have said it is not that easy to do. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Those with medical needs will be treated like other foreigners who come to the US for medical treatment and must prove that they have the money to pay for it, including transportation and living expenses.

Children born in the US automatically receive US citizenship, a right guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution – which President Trump has openly criticized.

The practice of traveling to the US to give birth is fundamentally legal, although there are scattered cases of authorities arresting operators of birth tourism offices for visa fraud or tax evasion.

Conservatives have long been ranting about what they call ‘anchor babies’, born on American territory and used by their parents to bring in other family members.

It is not clear whether “birth tourism” is an important phenomenon or that “anchoring babies” does indeed lead to immigration, but many conservatives believe that both issues are real and serious.

The Trump government has repeatedly relieved conservative concerns about immigration, which President Trump has often fired.

Trump has also rejected pregnant women crossing the US-Mexico border as part of a broader fight against immigration. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Conservatives have long complained about what ‘anchoring babies’, used by their parents to bring other family members to AmericaCredit: Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stephanie Grisham, White House press secretary, said in a statement: “Closing this obvious immigration gap will combat these endemic abuses and ultimately protect the United States against the national security risks created by this practice.”

“It will also protect US taxpayers from transferring their hard-earned dollars to finance the direct and downstream costs of birth tourism. The integrity of American citizenship must be protected. “

The move only affected women from countries not included in the visa waiver regime – including the UK, Australia, Japan, South Korea and almost the entire European Union.

While the new rules, which come into force on Friday, specifically concern birth tourism, the Trump government has also rejected pregnant women crossing the US-Mexico border as part of a broader anti-immigration campaign.

These women were initially part of a ‘vulnerable’ group with others such as small children who were admitted, while tens of thousands of other asylum seekers were sent back across the border to await their business in Mexico.

President Donald Trump’s government has limited all forms of immigration, but Trump is particularly troubled by the issue of birthright citizenship – anyone born in the US is considered a citizen by the constitution.

The Republican President has cursed and threatened to stop the practice, but scientists and members of his government have said it is not that easy to do.

Regulation of tourist visas for pregnant women is a way around this problem, but it raises questions about how officers would determine whether a woman is initially pregnant and whether a woman can be dismissed by frontier officers who suspect that she might just have been sent to looking at her.

And critics of the new policy say it could endanger pregnant women.

Consular officials are not entitled to ask during a visa interview whether a woman is pregnant or intends to become pregnant. But they should still determine whether a visa applicant would mainly come to the US to give birth.

The Trump administration has limited all forms of immigration, but Trump is particularly plagued by the issue of “birth tourism”

What is birth tourism?

Birth tourism is a lucrative venture in the US and abroad.

Companies make advertisements and charge up to $ 80,000 to facilitate practice, offering hotel rooms and medical care.

Many of the women travel from Russia and China to give birth in the US.

The US has been tough on the practice since Trump took office.

According to Foreign Ministry rules: “A whole” birth tourism “industry has evolved to help pregnant women from other countries come to the United States to gain American citizenship for their children by giving birth in the United States, and thereby give their children the right to the benefit of American citizenship. “

There are no figures on how many foreign women specifically travel to the US to give birth.

The Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates stricter immigration laws, estimated that in 2012 around 36,000 women born abroad had given birth in the US and then left the country.

According to the new rules: “This rule will help eliminate the criminal activities associated with the birth tourism industry.”

“The recent federal indictments describe birth tourism programs where foreign nationals apply for visas for visitors to come to the United States and lie to consular officials about the duration of their journeys, where they would be staying, and their destination.”

Critics say that the new Trump rule is wrongly aimed at women. Credit: AP: Associated Press

