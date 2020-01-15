Trump stumbles over encryption debates and asks Apple to unlock iPhones

Donald Trump has a few words for his old buddy Tim Apple.

The President of the United States lost another cool Tuesday afternoon and tweeted that Apple needed to help the authorities in their efforts to unlock iPhones. In other words, Trump finally got on the back door train for encryption.

“We help Apple with TRADE and so many other issues all the time, and yet they refuse to unlock phones that are used by murderers, drug dealers, and other violent criminal elements,” Trump wrote. “You have to step on the plate and help our great country NOW! MAKE AMERICA BIG AGAIN.”

It is about two iPhones that once belonged to a deceased lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force. Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani attacked Pensacola Naval Air Station in December last year. Law enforcement owns the smartphones, but Attorney General William Barr said yesterday that it was “virtually impossible” to unlock them without Apple’s help.

Apple, for its part, said in a statement to Input that it helped – even if it’s not exactly how AG Barr wants it to be.

“We continue to work with the FBI and our engineering teams have had a call recently to provide additional technical assistance,” the statement said in part. “Apple has great respect for the Bureau’s work and we will work tirelessly to investigate this tragic attack on our country.”

Apple basically refuses to set up a back door for its product. That said, the company will not create a proverbial key that will allow the authorities to interrupt encryption of all of their phones. Experts agree that this is a good thing.

We asked Apple to comment, but we didn’t get an immediate response.

It is important that the government does not need a back door for encryption – there are already companies and services that claim to be able to remove encryption on iPhones. The government knows that. It works with exactly these companies.

Maybe nobody bothered to tell Trump about it.