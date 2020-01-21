DAVOS, SWITZERLAND – After a Senate recall trial, President Trump fled to Switzerland on Tuesday to address the World Economic Forum in Davos, the remote ski town where the world’s elite meet annually to discuss problems plaguing the global community. No problem is more worrying at the 2020 forum than the climate crisis, but not only has Trump not addressed the issue seriously, he has denounced climate activists as “perennial prophets of the woe ”and“ heirs of yesterday’s fortune tellers. “

“We will never let radical socialists … eradicate our freedom,” added Trump.

The attacks came shortly after Trump claimed that his administration was “determined to preserve the majesty of God’s creation.” It was the closest he had addressed the issue outside of the announcement that the United States would join the Trillion Trees initiative. It was the only line of applause in that 30-minute long speech.

Although he did not address climate activists by name during his speech, he was asked on Tuesday about Greta Thunberg, his colleague from Davos, the 17-year-old Swedish climate activist whom he intimidated over Twitter. “I am a big supporter of the environment,” he said. “The environment, for me, is very important.”

Trump made it clear in his speech that he believed activists like Thunberg and others who hinder his administration’s agenda are simply “pessimists” who do not understand the power of American ingenuity. In a bizarre and far-fetched attempt to connect the idea that this spirit can overcome everything, even science, to the global community, Trump spent minutes praising the iconic Duomo of Milan, Italy, which implies that if traders who built it had the same “pessimistic” attitude of climate activists and others who hinder its administration, it would never have been built. He then moved to Notre-Dame, expressing his conviction that this same spirit of power will lead to his rejuvenation, his bells ringing once more to inspire “wonder and fear” in the Parisian population.

Although Trump was greeted with suspicion when he participated in WEF in 2018 (he did not venture to Davos in 2017 or 2019), as Andrew Ross Sorkin wrote Monday in the New York Times, Trump ” will be accepted, if not kissed “this year. This is largely due to the boom in the U.S. economy, as well as the reality that Trump could very well win a second term in the White House. He also talks about what really drives the World Economic Forum: money. For all the noble participants who travel to Switzerland to promote sustainability, diversity, economic equality and all the other issues under which the WEF is branded, Davos is a place where the wealthy and businesses come together and plan for the world. domination – or at least to become even richer than they already are.

There is literally no panic in #Davos at the prospect that Trump will win a second term (informal poll last night, a typical delegate thinks he will win, but it’s close).

It is very far from the American political twitter. pic.twitter.com/vncg17mIqi

– ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 21, 2020

Trump understands this, and on Tuesday he was pleased to boast about the health of the U.S. economy to present a week that will feature more than 100 billionaires and the C suites of almost all multinational corporations in the sun, which reflects the snow pretty well above the virgin alpine, many of them will be cut on Friday, when the participants are known to leave the WEF to hit the slopes. “The United States is in the midst of an economic boom like the world has never seen before,” he said.

Trump took the exclusive credit for the health of the economy, falsely claiming that it was in “dire shape” before he took office. Such attacks on the Obama administration were disseminated throughout his speech, as were grandiose statements about how his success was “unthinkable,” about the achievements of his “historic” administration, and how the two trade deals it recently negotiated – the USMCA and the “phase.” 1 “agreement with China – was the” largest ever “.

Although Trump’s speech presented a range of false characterizations of the American economy (to say the least); a stated commitment to reduce regulations to increase production of fossil fuels; and a categorical rejection of climate activism, WEF CEO Klaus Martin Schwab praised the president’s progress in the United States, even praising him for creating policies that lead to “inclusiveness”.

Despite all its hype about promoting inclusiveness, sustainability and climate activism, seen at close quarters, the World Economic Forum seems just as closely, if not more closely, aligned with the interests of Trump and other elites worlds that flew by helicopter.