Trump strengthens evangelical support for March for Life

If there is a tension between American religious and President Donald Trump, it was not evident during Friday’s March for Pro-Life.

The march comes weeks after an editorial in Christianity Today, which called for Trump’s retirement, raised questions about whether the President’s strong evangelical support was eroding. But the crowd at the rally roared when he went on stage, as the first president to address the march in person. They also applauded when he declared himself “the most pro-life president in American history”.

“We are so blessed to finally have a president who has the courage to do things like that – for us, it’s huge,” said Howie, a 63-year-old man from Pennsylvania.

The vast majority of those present at the event had come to large religious groups or were students of religious schools, and Trump responded to his audience accordingly – calling a child in a womb a “glimpse” of the “majesty of the creation of God “, and declaring that all human life was” made in the holy image of the almighty God “.

“Unborn children have never had such a strong advocate in the White House, and as the Bible tells us: every person is wonderfully made,” he said.

In an interview with Meet the Press in 1999, Trump said he was “very pro-choice” despite himself “hating the concept of abortion”. He has since swung to the other side of the problem, mentioning his pro-life beliefs in political speeches and electoral rallies.

The president’s religious rhetoric echoed many, including Robin Jenkins – a woman from Whitepost, Virginia, who came with her church.

“It is murder, it is not God’s will,” said Jenkins, referring to abortion. “I believe the Bible is right and the whole nation must go back to what God says is right.”

Trump has also touted his actions to advance the pro-life agenda during his tenure – such as the reinstatement of the Mexico City policy (also called the global gag rule, which cuts funding to NGOs that provide advice or recommendations on abortion), cutting federal funding for organizations that provide abortion services in many cases, and that fill vacant judicial seats with anti-abortion judges.

“To confirm our founding documents, we confirmed 187 federal judges who apply the Constitution as it is written,” Trump said in a burst of cheer.

While Trump was boasting about the number of judges he had put on the bench, Howie hit one of his friends.

“When he is re-elected and he appoints one more Conservative judge, the Supreme Court will be locked up for a very, very long time and this will allow the sanctity of human life and Roe v. Wade will hopefully be overthrown – so that’s what we hope and pray for, “said Howie, adding that filling the courts was one of the” main “reasons he would support Trump in 2020.” This will set the tone for years and years and years to come. “

Savannah, 23, from Washington State, said that the movement’s “ultimate goal” was to overthrow Roe v. Wade. She did not describe herself as pro-life for religious reasons and denied being a staunch supporter of Trump, but said she planned to vote for him in 2020.

“I am not a personal fan of his behavior, but I am a problem solver, and there is no problem that is more important to me than pro-life.”

“I didn’t (vote for Trump) last year. I would prefer to vote third parties, but it is difficult. I am technically libertarian, so I would like to vote for a libertarian, but a lot of libertarians are pro-choice, so I vote pro-life in the end, ”she said.

The Walk for Life took on a pro-feminine tone this year, with promotional videos and speakers on the scene emphasizing that abortion was an anti-women belief. Trump praised the mothers for being “heroes” and said that the “devotion” and leadership of women “uplifts the whole nation.”

Savannah admitted that Trump had said “wacky” things about women in the past, like his comment “catch them by the pussy”, but explained to Trump that he was not “perfect” or having not the polish of a politician.

“He doesn’t always say the right things, that’s what it is. But I care more about someone’s actions and what they do rather than what they say, ”she said.

Jenkins’ friend Kim Houzer, 51, also said that she did not vote for Trump in 2016 but would support him in 2020 for the pro-life movement.

“I watch what his actions are. What his personal beliefs are, I don’t know, but what he does is what matters to me, ”she said. “I am not a personal fan of his behavior, but I am a problem solver, and there is no problem that is more important to me than pro-life.”

