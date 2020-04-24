Trump Spitballs COVID-19 remedies in the briefing: “Inject Disinfectant”

In a freak, even for Donald Trump, the White House daily coronavirus briefing, the president presented his ideas on the possibility of using disinfectants or ultraviolet rays to cure coronavirus patients.

Trump directed some of his scientific genius to William Bryan, the secretary of science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security, who attended the briefing.

“Suppose we hit the body with a huge light, whether it’s ultraviolet light or just very powerful. And I think you said it hadn’t been verified, and you’re going to test it,” Trump suggested to Bryan and other health officials in the room.

The president continued: “The disinfectant, where it removes the (coronavirus) in a minute – a minute – and is it possible to do something like that by injection inside, or almost cleaning. Because you see, it gets into the lungs … so it would be interesting to check that out. “

… WHAT pic.twitter.com/CCOYIsfSm7

– Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) April 23, 2020

Here’s how Dr. Birx reacted when President Trump asked his scientific advisor to study the use of UV light on the human body and the injection of disinfectant to fight coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/MVno5X7JMA

– Daniel Lewis (@ Daniel_Lewis3) April 24, 2020

Trump’s dark bulb went out after following the podium secretary, where Bryan had spoken about research by his team that showed signs of the virus weakening at warmer and wetter temperatures. “The virus dies the fastest in the sun,” said Bryan.

There is a real danger for the President to simply complain about the possible remedies. Although Trump has not named a specific disinfectant, it is very possible that someone will try to self-treat using his recommendation and harm himself in the process.

President repeatedly promoted unproven treatments for COVID-19 at briefings and although other government health officials have advised the public not to do so, some who have said they have tried approved untested drugs by the President, like hydroxychloroquine, found themselves faced with a dire situation and even fatal consequences. And a recent study on hydroxychloroquine found that it actually caused more deaths. Patients with coronavirus treated with the drug died at a significantly higher rate (28 percent) than those receiving normal treatments without it (11 percent).

It is not only the blatant dissemination of disinformation by the President that is harmful. It is also his refusal to respect the recommendations of experts, such as wearing a mask. A Brooklyn woman whose husband supported the president and died of the coronavirus after contracting it on a cruise, told the New York Times, “If Trump had gone to TV with a mask and said: “Hey, this is serious”, I don’t think he would have left (during the trip). “

This is further proof that Trump’s ad-libbing ramblings are not benign. They have real consequences and the Americans are paying the price.