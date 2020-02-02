Trump speech to project optimism at the time of bitter division

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump stands before the legislators in the grand dome building where his accusation process is still ongoing and will explain the state of the union on Tuesday evening, even when it is bitterly divided and he is asking Americans for a second term.

After being just the third president in American history to be deposed, Trump will try to move forward, assistants say, with an optimistic message that emphasizes economic growth in his annual speech to Congress.

But the accusation drama will linger over him if he faces the legislators who voted to remove him from office – and those who are expected to acquit him Wednesday when the Senate process is over. An attempt to become a messenger for unity will certainly be rejected in a time of palpable anger and resentment, of which he has contributed much to both sides of the gap.

Senior government officials were close to questioning to what extent Trump would say he was accused of having been condemned as a “witch hunt” orchestrated by Democrats to try to undo the results of the 2016 election and harm his re-election opportunities in November. They emphasized that his prime-time speech was still a work in progress.

But they said that Trump sees the speech as an opportunity to talk about the country’s progress, to set his vision against Democrats and to try to defend voters that he will earn four more years in the White House.

“This was a very partisan process and this is an opportunity for him to unite the country around opportunities for all Americans,” said White House spokeswoman Jessica Ditto.

Trump will devote much of the speech to emphasizing the power of the economy, including low labor market participation, and how it has helped the workers and the middle class. A focus will be on the new trade agreements he has negotiated, including his phase-one deal with China and the agreement he signed with Mexico last week.

It is a familiar message for anyone who has ever attended one of the president’s meetings. But it is one that the White House believes will reach a wider audience and have a more powerful impact given its location, especially among independent voters. His campaign cherishes these voters because it works to merge a winning coalition for his re-election.

“Again, it provides that opportunity for the American people to see how much has been done that has not necessarily been exhibited,” Ditto said. “This is one of the president’s best chances of talking unfiltered about his record to a captive audience.”

The speech contains a section on healthcare. Aid workers say that Trump is expected to go after what an official described as the “radical proposals presented to the left”, including the call by some Democratic presidential candidates for “Medicare for All”. address medical billing and the opioid epidemic, encouraging members of Congress to pass legislation to support his efforts.

Trump promised voters in 2016 that he would offer a health plan that was better and cheaper than President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, who tried to get his government out of it. Trump does not yet have a detailed alternative to offer.

Although the White House said that the president will have a message of unity, he will also spend time on issues that have created a great divisions and resonated with his political basis. He will again emphasize his characteristic issue – immigration – trumpeting the miles of the border wall that have been built. He will again exterminate ‘sanctuary cities’ into dangerous criminal harbors.

He will again devote a section to “American values,” discussing efforts to protect “religious freedoms” and restrict access to abortions, while continuing to try evangelical and conservative Christian voters who are a crucial part of his base .

In addition, he will encourage Congress to adopt legislation that encourages alternatives to traditional public schools and emphasizes the passage of compulsory paid leave for federal workers. He will try to argue that the US government is setting a good example and sending a clear “signal” to the private sector to follow this example, an assistant said.

He will also elaborate on foreign policy and national security.

During his remarks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the charge, will be sitting over Trump’s shoulder as a constant presence. Last year the Californian democrat created a viral internet meme with an enthusiastic “blow” gesture.

The public will include Democrats, such as California Rep. Adam Schiff, who has prosecuted a large part of the Trump accusation on the grounds that he has obstructed Congress and abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival of Trump and by providing crucial security assistance to hold back.

Administration officials were reluctant when asked if Trump intended to call specific members.

The bitterness, although heightened, is nothing new.

Last year, Pelosi went so far as to stop Trump from appearing in the Living Room amidst a bitter border fight and the longest government stop in the nation’s history.

Yet Trump did not refer directly to the conclusion in the speech he finally gave for a newly divided congress. He used his addressee for a “new era of cooperation” and urged lawmakers to “choose greatness” and “rule not as two parties, but as one nation.”

“We must reject the policy of revenge, resistance and retribution – and embrace the limitless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good,” Trump said at one point.

The 82-minute speech was also interrupted by several unexpected shows of unity, even when white-clad white women joined their counterparts in a “US!” Songs added after Trump noticed the record number of women in Congress.

Yet there were enough subtle excavations, even when Trump warned those who had gathered against “foolish wars, political or ridiculous partisan investigations.”

In recent years, the White House has tried to make contact with the public at home by emphasizing the stories of guests invited to the speech. In 2018, the world saw a North Korean defector who had survived being run over by a train standing and waving his crutches in the air in a triumphant TV-made moment. Last year there were several veterans who participated in the D-Day invasion on the guest list, as well as astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

This year, the White House is expected to offer similar recognition to American heroes – although Conan, the “hero dog” who played a part in the raid that killed the leader of the Islamic state of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is not expected.

Trump will also continue the tradition of going on the road after the speech. He will travel to North Carolina on Friday for a summit focused on jobs and staff development, while Vice President Mike Pence will leave for Pennsylvania on Wednesday for an event to promote school choice.

Jill Colvin, The Associated Press